The Emerald Dawn tease new album In Time

UK prog quartet The Emerald Dawn have announced that they will release their brand new album In Time through Wylde Thyme Records on September 23. The band have also released a teaser video to support the new record which you can watch in full below.

The new album, the follow-up to 2021's To Touch The Sky, explores different ways in which time can be experienced.

"The first track Out Of Time is about a moment that is so special in your life that you want it to last forever, but if you could succeed in doing that it might be disruptive to all around you," explains guitarist Ali Carter. "The second track Timeless is about the subjective experience of time and its seeming elasticity. And the final track The March Of Time is about no matter how much you might think that time is just in your head, giving its appearance of elasticity, it is nevertheless relentless, and you are continually getting older, and your end will eventually come no matter how much you try to avoid it."

In Time will be the first album released by brand new prog label Wild Thyme Records, which has been launched to champion emerging progressive rock bands and to release their music on vinyl. In collaboration with Fairsound, Wild Thyme Records are using a crowd-funding method whereby the success of any production relies entirely on preorders. When an order is placed, no monies are taken until the cost production point has been reached. Once that point is reached, an album should be available in about 8 to 10 weeks.

Pre-orders for In Time start on Friday August 4 using the links below. The band are also hoping to release In Time on vinyl later in the year. You can see the album art below.

Pre-order In Time (CD).

Pe-order In Time (vinyl).

The Emerald Dawn will also be playing the following live dates:

Aug 5: Brighton The Prince Albert

Aug 6: Southampton The 1865

Aug 7: Exeter The Phoenix

Sep 10: London The Bedford in Balham

Sep 22: Cornwall Carnglaze Caverns

