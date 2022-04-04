The Emerald Dawn announce live show of fourth album To Touch the Sky

UK prog quartet The Emerald Dawn have announced a special online live performance of their fourth album, To Touch The Sky, to celebrate the album's release on vinyl, through Plane Groovy Records on April 15.

The band will release a live video premiering them performing the whole of the album live in Dragon Studio, World's End, Penwith, where the band compose and record their music.

"Combining elements from classical music, jazz, and rock, To Touch The Sky is a celebration of the voyage towards one's ultimate goal, including the hardships and dangers faced en route," say the band. "Beginning with the night, portrayed in our third album Nocturne, the music depicts the process of waking up and coming to life. A moment of awareness, or the experience of being awestruck, then provides the motivation for each traveller to pursue their quest. In the closing epic, The Ascent, the metaphor of climbing a mountain can be interpreted as a psychological, spiritual or physical attainment, just as the listener chooses."

The Emerald Dawn Live From Dragon Studio will be premiered on Wednesday 6th April at 8.00pm BST. Watch it free of charge from that time onwards on the band's YouTube channel.

To Touch The Sky will be released on vinyl, limited to 200 copies vinyl copies worldwide, all of which are pressed on 180g emerald green vinyl. It includes a 2-sided full colour lyric insert. A very limited number of the inserts have been signed by the band.

Pre-order To Touch The Sky.