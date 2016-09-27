The Devil Wears Prada launch To The Key Of Evergreen video

The Devil Wears Prada have issued a video for their track To The Key Of Evergreen.

The song features on the band’s upcoming sixth album Transit Blues, which is set for release on October 7 via Rise Records, and comes after the US outfit split with drummer Daniel Williams.

Speaking about the direction of Transit Blues, frontman Mike Hranica tells Clrvynt: “When I hear older Prada recordings and such, this super-clean auto-tune bullshit kicks in, and I kind of quiver. Like, ‘Why is that there? What’s the point?’

“With 2009’s Roots Above And Branches Below is where I started writing ‘choruses’ with all screaming because I liked that in heavier music, and then on Space, the singing came out of left field.

“Hopefully with Transit Blues, it’s a bit more where it’s this element that’s very organic, as opposed, ‘Here’s the pop chorus, ta-da.’”

The Devil Wears Prada will embark on a North American tour in October with Memphis May Fire, Silverstein and Like Moths To Flames. They’ll hit the road with drummer Giuseppe Capolupo.

Transit Blues can be pre-ordered via iTunes.

The Transit Blues cover art

The Devil Wears Prada Transit Blues tracklist

Praise Poison Daughter Worldwide Lock & Load Flyover States Detroit Tapes The Condition To The Key of Evergreen Submersion Home for Grave, Pt. 2 Transit Blues

The Devil Wears Prada The Rise Up Tour with Memphis May Fire, Silverstein and Like Moths To Flames 2016

Oct 11: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO (without Silverstein)

Oct 13: Chicago Bottom Lounge, IL (without Silverstein)

Oct 14: Toronto Opera House Canada (without Silverstein)

Oct 16: Pontiac Crofoot Ballroom, MI

Oct 18: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Oct 19: New York Webster Hall, NY

Oct 20: Worcester Palladium, MA

Oct 22: Raleigh Ritz, NC

Oct 23: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

Oct 24: Nashville Rocketown, TN

Oct 26: Memphis Minglewood Hall, TN

Oct 27: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

Oct 28: Dallas Door, TX

Oct 29: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX

Oct 31: Mesa Nile Theatre, AZ

Nov 01: San Diego Soma, CA

Nov 02: Pomona Glasshouse, CA

Nov 04: Berkeley UC Theatre, CA

