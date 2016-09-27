The Devil Wears Prada launch To The Key Of Evergreen video

The Devil Wears Prada have issued a video for their track To The Key Of Evergreen.
The song features on the band’s upcoming sixth album Transit Blues, which is set for release on October 7 via Rise Records, and comes after the US outfit split with drummer Daniel Williams.
Speaking about the direction of Transit Blues, frontman Mike Hranica tells Clrvynt: “When I hear older Prada recordings and such, this super-clean auto-tune bullshit kicks in, and I kind of quiver. Like, ‘Why is that there? What’s the point?’
“With 2009’s Roots Above And Branches Below is where I started writing ‘choruses’ with all screaming because I liked that in heavier music, and then on Space, the singing came out of left field.
“Hopefully with Transit Blues, it’s a bit more where it’s this element that’s very organic, as opposed, ‘Here’s the pop chorus, ta-da.’”
The Devil Wears Prada will embark on a North American tour in October with Memphis May Fire, Silverstein and Like Moths To Flames. They’ll hit the road with drummer Giuseppe Capolupo.
Transit Blues can be pre-ordered via iTunes.
The Devil Wears Prada Transit Blues tracklist
- Praise Poison
- Daughter
- Worldwide
- Lock & Load
- Flyover States
- Detroit Tapes
- The Condition
- To The Key of Evergreen
- Submersion
- Home for Grave, Pt. 2
- Transit Blues
The Devil Wears Prada The Rise Up Tour with Memphis May Fire, Silverstein and Like Moths To Flames 2016
Oct 11: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO (without Silverstein)
Oct 13: Chicago Bottom Lounge, IL (without Silverstein)
Oct 14: Toronto Opera House Canada (without Silverstein)
Oct 16: Pontiac Crofoot Ballroom, MI
Oct 18: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA
Oct 19: New York Webster Hall, NY
Oct 20: Worcester Palladium, MA
Oct 22: Raleigh Ritz, NC
Oct 23: Atlanta Masquerade, GA
Oct 24: Nashville Rocketown, TN
Oct 26: Memphis Minglewood Hall, TN
Oct 27: Houston Warehouse Live, TX
Oct 28: Dallas Door, TX
Oct 29: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX
Oct 31: Mesa Nile Theatre, AZ
Nov 01: San Diego Soma, CA
Nov 02: Pomona Glasshouse, CA
Nov 04: Berkeley UC Theatre, CA