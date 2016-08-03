The Devil Wears Prada announce North American tour

The Devil Wears Prada have announced a North American tour with Memphis May Fire, Silverstein and Like Moths To Flames this autumn.

The Ohio outfit will also promote their forthcoming sixth album Transit Blues on The Rise Up Tour. It’s due out on October 6.

Last month The Devil Wears Prada announced that they had split with drummer Daniel Williams, though the band didn’t offer an explanation for the move.

They said: “We wish him nothing but the best with everything he does going forward. We’re putting the finishing touches on our new album and look forward to releasing new music very soon.”

Williams also confirmed the news and apologised to fans, saying: “I’m sure I’ll be getting a lot of questions today – I wish i was able to answer them. Just know that the fans are all that matter to me.

“As everyone knows, I’ve always loved to engage with fans. Now I can call you all friends instead. Say hi to me on the street in San Diego.

“Remember the good times and shows. And please keep in touch. I love you all.”

The Devil Wears Prada will be joined by drummer Giuseppe Capolupo on the tour. Capulopo also appears in the band’s Daughter video. It can be viewed below.

Transit Blues can be pre-ordered via iTunes.

The Devil Wears Prada The Rise Up Tour with Memphis May Fire, Silverstein and Like Moths To Flames 2016

Oct 11: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO (without Silverstein)

Oct 13: Chicago Bottom Lounge, IL (without Silverstein)

Oct 14: Toronto Opera House Canada (without Silverstein)

Oct 16: Pontiac Crofoot Ballroom, MI

Oct 18: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Oct 19: New York Webster Hall, NY

Oct 20: Worcester Palladium, MA

Oct 22: Raleigh Ritz, NC

Oct 23: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

Oct 24: Nashville Rocketown, TN

Oct 26: Memphis Minglewood Hall, TN

Oct 27: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

Oct 28: Dallas Door, TX

Oct 29: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX

Oct 31: Mesa Nile Theatre, AZ

Nov 01: San Diego Soma, CA

Nov 02: Pomona Glasshouse, CA

Nov 04: Berkeley UC Theatre, CA

The Devil Wears Prada Transit Blues album artwork

The Devil Wears Prada Transit Blues tracklist

Praise Poison

Daughter

Worldwide

Lock & Load

Flyover States

Detroit Tapes

The Condition

To the Key of Evergreen

Submersion

Home for Grave, Pt. 2

Transit Blues

