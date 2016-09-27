Trending

Korn's Jonathan Davis answers Life's Greatest Questions

2016-09-27  

Watch Korn singer Jonathan Davis discuss life, his state of mind and his biggest achievements in Nights With Alice Cooper interview

A picture of Jonathan Davis in the Nights With Alice Cooper studio
Jonathan Davis in the Nights With Alice Cooper studio

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis is the latest rock star to take part in a Q&A as part of Alice Cooper’s radio show.

Davis answers the Proust Questionnaire on the Life’s Greatest Questions segment of Nights With Alice Cooper. The Proust Questionnaire is a set of questions about a subject’s personality and is devised around answers given by French writer Marcel Proust to a questionnaire in an English-language confession album in 1890.

Davis is asked to name his favourite virtue, his biggest fault, his idea of happiness and describe his current state of mind – among other similar questions.

Asked what talent he wishes he had, the vocalist says: “I’d love to be able to draw. I take it back…the ability to paint.”

And asked what one thing he would change about himself, he says: “My brain.”

Davis is also asked what he would choose to come back as when he dies. He says: “I’d be a dog. They got the life.”

Korn’s 12th album The Serenity Of Suffering is set for release on October 21 via Roadrunner Records. The band have a number of tour dates still to come in 2016, including a joint UK winter tour with Limp Bizkit.

Korn tour dates 2016

Sep 27: Cedar Rapis US Cellular Center, IA
Sep 28: Peoria Civic Center, IL
Oct 01: Madison JJO Sonic Boom, WI
Oct 02: Lousiville Louder Than Life, KY
Oct 05: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC
Oct 07: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphitheater, AL
Oct 08: Southhaven Landers Center, MS
Oct 09: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS
Oct 11: Tampa Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheater, FL
Oct 12: Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, FL
Oct 13: Alpharetta Verizon Wireless Amphitheater, GA
Oct 15: Rogers Walmart Amphitheater, AR
Oct 16: Tulsa Bok Center, OK
Oct 19: Colorado Springs World Arena, CO
Oct 23: Sacramento Aftershock. CA
Dec 12: Manchester Arena
Dec 14: Glasgow SSE Hydro
Dec 15: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena
Dec 16: London Wembley SSE Arena
Dec 18: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Dec 19: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

