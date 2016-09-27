Korn's Jonathan Davis answers Life's Greatest Questions

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis is the latest rock star to take part in a Q&A as part of Alice Cooper’s radio show.

Davis answers the Proust Questionnaire on the Life’s Greatest Questions segment of Nights With Alice Cooper. The Proust Questionnaire is a set of questions about a subject’s personality and is devised around answers given by French writer Marcel Proust to a questionnaire in an English-language confession album in 1890.

Davis is asked to name his favourite virtue, his biggest fault, his idea of happiness and describe his current state of mind – among other similar questions.

Asked what talent he wishes he had, the vocalist says: “I’d love to be able to draw. I take it back…the ability to paint.”

And asked what one thing he would change about himself, he says: “My brain.”

Davis is also asked what he would choose to come back as when he dies. He says: “I’d be a dog. They got the life.”

Korn’s 12th album The Serenity Of Suffering is set for release on October 21 via Roadrunner Records. The band have a number of tour dates still to come in 2016, including a joint UK winter tour with Limp Bizkit.

