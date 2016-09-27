Korn's Jonathan Davis answers Life's Greatest Questions

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis is the latest rock star to take part in a Q&A as part of Alice Cooper’s radio show.
Davis answers the Proust Questionnaire on the Life’s Greatest Questions segment of Nights With Alice Cooper. The Proust Questionnaire is a set of questions about a subject’s personality and is devised around answers given by French writer Marcel Proust to a questionnaire in an English-language confession album in 1890.
Davis is asked to name his favourite virtue, his biggest fault, his idea of happiness and describe his current state of mind – among other similar questions.
Asked what talent he wishes he had, the vocalist says: “I’d love to be able to draw. I take it back…the ability to paint.”
- Marilyn Manson: I despise being branded a celebrity
- New Metallica track Murder One is a tribute to Lemmy
- Listen to Alter Bridge track Poison In Your Veins
- Korn's Head recalls using deodorant sticks to smuggle meth
And asked what one thing he would change about himself, he says: “My brain.”
Davis is also asked what he would choose to come back as when he dies. He says: “I’d be a dog. They got the life.”
Korn’s 12th album The Serenity Of Suffering is set for release on October 21 via Roadrunner Records. The band have a number of tour dates still to come in 2016, including a joint UK winter tour with Limp Bizkit.
Korn tour dates 2016
Sep 27: Cedar Rapis US Cellular Center, IA
Sep 28: Peoria Civic Center, IL
Oct 01: Madison JJO Sonic Boom, WI
Oct 02: Lousiville Louder Than Life, KY
Oct 05: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC
Oct 07: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphitheater, AL
Oct 08: Southhaven Landers Center, MS
Oct 09: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS
Oct 11: Tampa Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheater, FL
Oct 12: Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, FL
Oct 13: Alpharetta Verizon Wireless Amphitheater, GA
Oct 15: Rogers Walmart Amphitheater, AR
Oct 16: Tulsa Bok Center, OK
Oct 19: Colorado Springs World Arena, CO
Oct 23: Sacramento Aftershock. CA
Dec 12: Manchester Arena
Dec 14: Glasgow SSE Hydro
Dec 15: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena
Dec 16: London Wembley SSE Arena
Dec 18: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Dec 19: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena