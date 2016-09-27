Iron Maiden Eddie masks launched for Halloween

A range of Iron Maiden Eddie masks has been unveiled in time for Halloween.

Five officially licensed masks based on different eras of the Iron Maiden mascot are available at Trick Or Treat Studios, priced at $59.99 each.

The Eddie eras covered include the 1980 self-titled album, 1981’s Killers, 1983’s Piece Of Mind, 1984’s Powerslave and latest effort, 2015’s The Book Of Souls.

Also on offer is a a full Piece Of Mind era costume, including the mask, torn trousers and a straitjacket.

Trick Or Treat say: “This amazing costume comes with a real canvas straitjacket with working buckles and canvas blue shredded paints. Now you can look exactly like Eddie from the amazing album cover to Piece of Mind.”

The entire selection of masks can be viewed in the gallery below.

Maiden last week announced a 16-date 2017 European tour which includes 11 UK shows and a date in Ireland.

Bassist Steve Harris said: “As it’s been so long since our last full UK arena tour, we really wanted to get to our fans in as many cities as possible.

“We’re really looking forward to it, especially visiting places we haven’t been to for a very long time like Leeds where we haven’t played since 2005 and Liverpool where we haven’t played since 1990.”

Iron Maiden released their 16th album The Book Of Souls in September last year. It was named Album Of The Year at the 2016 Metal Hammer Golden Gods.

Iron Maiden Book Of Souls European tour 2017

Apr 22: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

Apr 24: Oberhausen Konig Pilsener Arena, Germany

Apr 28: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

May 02: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

May 04: Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena, UK

May 06: Dublin 3arena, Ireland

May 08: Manchester Arena, UK

May 10: Sheffield Arena, UK

May 11: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

May 14: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK

May 16: Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena, UK

May 17: Aberdeen AECC GE Oil & Gas Arena, UK

May 20: Liverpool Echo Arena, UK

May 21: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

May 24: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

May 27: London O2 Arena, UK

