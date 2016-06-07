The David Cross Band announce Sign Of The Crow London launch show

The David Cross Band will celebrate the launch of their sixth album Sign Of The Crow with a show at the Islington Lexington in London on August 9.

The record from former King Crimson violinist David Cross and co, due for release on August 5, is described as “expertly recorded by virtuoso musicians patently at the peak of their powers – a deeply atmospheric, eclectic collection of glorious, evocative compositions.”

King Crimson lyricist Richard Palmer-James, who helped the band write their 2005 release Closer Than Skin, has once again collaborated on the upcoming record. Cross says his former bandmate uses “strong binary images” in the album, such as “darkness and light, right and wrong, heaven and hell, fire and water and recurring themes.”

He also says the last song in the record, Rain Rain, recalls how his grandmother repeatedly chanted the nursery rhyme, ‘Rain, rain, go away, come again another day’ the day that she died.

Cross adds: “I didn’t really understand what had happened but I could see the light of my family suddenly dimmed by her death and knew then that all of us live our lives within that shadow – the crow is never far away.”

Sign Of The Crow is available for pre-order now with a tracklist to be released in due course. Tickets for the album launch can be purchased via We Got Tickets.

