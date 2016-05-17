David Cross Band confirm Sign Of The Crow

The David Cross Band will release sixth album Sign Of The Crow in August, they’ve confirmed.

Former King Crimson violinist Cross last year described the work as “fantastic” but “horribly complicated,” adding: “It’s all down to Paul Clark on guitar, who comes up with very twisted ideas.”

Now he says: “As with the previous studio album, Closer Than Skin, King Crimson lyricist Richard Palmer James has created high-impact lyrics, both dark and beautiful. The titles evoke big events and big feelings – Starfall, Sign Of The Crow, The Pool, Spiderboy – this is a great album.”

Cross and King Crimson leader Robert Fripp last collaborated on 2015 album Starless Starlight, based on reinterpretations of Crimson’s 1974 track Starless.

Sign Of The Crow launches on August 5 and it’s available for pre-order now, complete with an instant download of previously unreleased song The Worthing Tapes.

A full tracklist will be issued in due course.

Q&A: David Cross