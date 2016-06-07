Wilko Johnson added to Stone Free festival

Wilko Johnson has been confirmed for this year’s inaugural TeamRock-sponsored Stone Free festival.

He’ll play a headline set at Indigo At The 02 on June 19 following performances from Haken, Messenger, Knifeworld and Cats In Space.

In addition, singer Jack Francis will play a set on the June 18 along with Broken Witt Rebels, who’ll open the Entrance Stage the following day

Last month, it was announced that the festival would have a SpeakEasy Lounge, featuring spoken word performances, comedy and art. In addition to the previously announced acts, it’s been confirmed that comedians Robin Ince, Danielle Ward, Michael Legge and Glenn Wool will also be in attendance.

Festivities kick off at 12noon on both days and tickets for the festival, also featuring artists including Alice Cooper, Marillion, Rick Wakeman, Steve Hackett and The Darkness, are available via the official Stone Free website.

Find the full list of artists, including stage times, below.