Tool announce 3 US October dates

Tool have announced that they’ll play three US headline dates in October.

Maynard James Keenan and co are offering a limited number of VIP packages for the shows in Salt Lake City, Denver and Little Rock.

The band played a run of gigs across the US in January last year, where they were supported by Primus and 3Teeth.

They’ve been working on their long-awaited fifth album for several years, with Tool webmaster Blair McKenzie Blake reporting in April that the band had almost completed the record’s instrumental parts.

Previously, guitarist Adam Jones said of what will be the follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days: “It’s wonderful. Things are really flowing and going really well. I’m just blown away at the stuff that’s coming together. I can’t wait for it to be done.

“It’s something I’ve been missing for a long time – that beautiful collaboration that we have because we’re all so different. That thing you do that meets in the middle is just beautiful. I’m very happy.”

Oct 24: Salt Lake City Maverick City, UT

Oct 26: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Oct 28: Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR

