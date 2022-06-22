The Darkness and Black Stone Cherry announce co-headline UK tour for 2023

The Darkness and Black Stone Cherry
The Darkness have announced that they will be setting off on a co-headline UK tour with Black Stone Cherry next year. Support will come from Canadian rockers Danko Jones

The British hard rockers will hit the road with the Kentucky foursome on January 28, 2023 in Cardiff, before moving on to Liverpool, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds. On February 4, the jaunt will come to an end in London's OVO Arena Wembley.

Speaking of the upcoming run, Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins says: "Legend tells of a night, some ten or more years ago, upon which The Darkness and Black Stone Cherry serenaded the nocturnal creatures of Thetford Forest, receiving generally favourable reviews in the woodland press.

"Like the owls and squirrels of that fabled evening, we give to you an opportunity to stand beaks and mouths a-gape in awe and wonder at the awesome power of power chords played by the very same fingers, but within the convenient shelter of an arena instead of in a moon-dappled forest clearing. There may be some seating so you won’t have to sit on toadstools. Also, modern flushing toilet facilities, not just tree trunks and bushes. Remember what the Thetford fauna say - "The music of Black Stone Cherry and The Darkness is TREEmendous, and Never LEAVES you."

Black Stone Cherry add in a collective statement, "The rock'n'roll history books will tell you that on a summer’s night in 2012, tucked way back in the English countryside, two bands, from different parts of the world, came together to bring people a night of high energy, pedal to the metal, in your face unscripted rock‘n’roll.

"A bond was formed that could only have been blessed by the wizards of said forest.  While discussing each other’s outfits and stage moves, a tour was spoken of, put into the galaxy if you will, and now we are honoured to say the stars have finally aligned and we will be joining forces with The Darkness for what will be the UK’s most exciting tour of the season! 

"We absolutely cannot wait to create more magic and release the lightning that both bands caught in a bottle so many years ago.  Grab your friends, grab your family, but hold on to your asses because this tour is going to rock!"

Tickets go on sale on June 24 at 10am, UK time.

Behold the tour dates below:

Jan 28: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Jan 29: Liverpool M&S bank Arena
Jan 30: Glasgow OVO Arena
Jan 31: Birmingham Resorts World Arena
Feb 02: Manchester AO Arena  
Feb 03: Leeds First Direct Arena
Feb 04: London Wembley OVO Arena

