The Damned launch video for Look Left

Punk legends The Damned have released a video for Look Left. It's taken from the band's first album in a decade, Evil Spirits, which looks likely to crash into the UK album chart this week.

“It hasn’t really sunk in yet,” says frontman Dave Vanian. “But it feels great to finally get there as it’s been a long time coming. We’ve had lots of top ten singles but never an album. Even when Eloise was a big hit we were pipped to the number one spot by a novelty song by (British comedy actor and singer) Su Pollard! This time we’ve had Kylie and the Manics to compete with. A huge thanks to the fans, of course, without whom this record would never have been made. It feels amazing to finally get it out there."

The video for Look Left was filmed at the Koko venue in London, formerly The Camden Palace and The Music Machine, and was written by drummer Pinch as a love song to the human race.

“While everybody's looking left, what the hell is happening right?" says Pinch. "Tough subject matter is easier to digest when coated in honey rather than vinegar and the message in this song is so important, I couldn’t risk it being a throw away aggro punk tune that was immediately overlooked. I see it more as a love song to the human race. The future is here, and until you awaken your mind, I’ll wait for you.”

The Damned released a video for Standing On The Edge Of Tomorrow in January. Evil Spirits is available now. The band play support to The Hollywood Vampires in June, and have their own headline dates in August.

The Damned: on tour with the Hollywood Vampires

Jun 16: Genting Arena, Birmingham

Jun 17: Arena, Manchester

Jun 19: The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Jun 20: The SSE Arena, Wembley, London

The Damned: Headline shows

Aug 22: 02 Guildhall, Southampton

Aug 23: Picture House, Holmfirth

Aug 24: Parr Hall, Warrington

Aug 25: Belsonic Festival, Belfast