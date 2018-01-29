The Damned launch futuristic video for new song Standing On The Edge Of Tomorrow

The Damned have released a space-aged video for their new track Standing On The Edge Of Tomorrow.

It’s the first song to be released from the band’s newly-announced upcoming album Evil Spirits – their first new album in 10 years – which will arrive on April 13th via Search And Destroy/Spinefarm Records.

The video was directed by the band’s frontman Dave Vanian. “It’s an optimistic song, even though it is about a dark subject, in a world obsessed by ‘self’,” he says.

“This is a cry for humanity to recognise its humanity before it’s too late. There is a strong influence of Joe Meek here: Telstar was a glorious song about the opportunities of the future. I’d like to think that Standing On The Edge Of Tomorrow reflects a similar sentiment.”

Vanian adds: “The exploration and colonisation of other worlds is something we will face in the not so distant future. My fervent hope is that we do not take our fears and prejudices with us and repeat the mistakes we have made on our home planet.”

Jan 30: Leeds O2 Academy Leeds

Jan 31: Manchester Academy 1

Feb 01: Birmingham O2 Academy

Feb 03: Leicester O2 Academy

Feb 04: Nottingham Rock City

Feb 06: Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

Feb 07: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Feb 09: Cardiff Great Hall

Feb 10: Bristol O2 Academy Bristol

Feb 11: Bournemouth O2 Academy

Feb 13: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Feb 14: Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

Feb 16: Koko London

Feb 17: London, O2 Forum