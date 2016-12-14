The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown announce US tour

The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown have announced a 2017 US tour – their first run of live shows since 1969.

The British psychedelic outfit will head out on the road next February under the Zim Zam ZIm tour banner – the name of their latest album, which launched in 2014. They scheduled the shows to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their influential debut single, Devil’s Grip – which is said to have “helped shape the worldwide psychedelic movement.”

Frontman Brown says: “The last time I toured the US with The Crazy World was early 1969. It was our third tour there.

“At the time, the band had been headlining massive festivals, alongside Hendrix, Frank Zappa, Jefferson Airplane, and other top attractions of the time. Iggy Pop and Alice Cooper were still only mildly famous, somewhere down the bill.”

They’ll be joined on the trip by Ohio rockers Electric Citizen, and shows will also feature White Hills, Acid King, Pallbearer, Danava, and Jex Thoth. Tickets can be purchased via EventBrite.

Arthur Brown 2017 tour poster

The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown Zim Zam Zim tour 2017

Feb 15: Los Angeles Regent Theater, CA

Feb 16: Las Vegas Hard Rock Hotel, NV

Feb 17: San Francisco Slims, CA

Feb 18: Portland Star Theater, OR

Feb 21: Reggie’s Chicago, IL

Feb 23: New York Le Poisson Rouge, NY

Feb 24: Austin Barracuda, TX

Feb 25: Austin Barracuda, TX

Arthur Brown: Ten Bonkers Quotes From The Fire Starter