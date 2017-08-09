The Cadillac Three: Watch video game-inspired new promo

The Cadillac Three have released a retro video game-inspired promo for their new track Demolition Man.
It will appear on the trio’s new album Legacy which will arrive on August 25 via Big Machine and is the follow-up to 2016’s Bury Me In My Boots.
Speaking about the track, the band say: “Demolition Man is just about a dude trying to break down walls to get to his girl. We just started playing this thing and it’s also a different step and shows growth.”
The video was inspired by 16-bit Super Nintendo game Super Mario World and shows the baseball hat-wearing main character jumping to avoid obstacles, collecting coins, travelling through pipes, flying and eventually coming face-to-face with a fire-breathing dragon.
The band are currently on tour across the US and will head to Europe and the UK for further dates throughout November.
Find a list of their live shows below, along with the Legacy tracklist and cover art.
Legacy is now available for pre-order.
- TeamRock Radio returns to the air
- Jurassic crocodile fossil named after Lemmy
- Queen and Led Zeppelin star in the new issue of Classic Rock, out now!
- Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
The Cadillac Three Legacy trackless
- Cadillacin’
- Tennessee
- hank & Jesus
- Dang If We Didn’t
- Ain’t That Country
- American Slang
- Take Me To The Bottom
- Long Hair Don’t Care
- Love Me Like Liquor (ft Lori McKenna)
- Demolition Man
- Legacy
The Cadillac Three 2017 tour dates
Aug 09: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO
Aug 10: Grand Junction Warehouse 2565, CO
Aug 11: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT
Aug 18: Durant Gilley’s Choctaw Casino, OK
Aug 23: Greensboro Conne Denim Entertainment Center, NC
Aug 24: Macon Cox Capitol Theatre, GA
Aug 25: Birmingham Iron City, AL
Aug 26: Athens Georgia Theatre, GA
Aug 31: Nashville The Ryman Auditorium, TN
Sep 01: Antioch Blarney Island, IL
Sep 02: Duquoin State Fair, IL
Sep 07: Tulsa Cain’s Ballroom, OK
Sep 08: Iowa City First Avenue Club, IA
Sep 09: Normal The Corn Crib, IL
Sep 14: Portland Moda Center, OR
Sep 15: Spokane Northern Quest Resort & Casino, WA
Sep 16: Puyallup Washing State Fair, WA
Sep 21: Columbia The Blue Note, MO
Sep 22: Springfield Midnight Rodeo, MO
Sep 23: Huntsville Brimestone Recreation, TN
Sep 27: Flint The Machine Shop Concert Lounge, MI
Sep 28: Buffalo Venu, NY
Sep 29: Jordan Kegs Canal Side, NY
Sep 30: West Springfield The Big E’s Twine Country Fest, MA
Nov 01: Berlin Columbia Theatre, Germany
Nov 02: Hamburg Uebel & Gefaehrlich, Germany
Nov 03: Cologne Luxor, Germany
Nov 04: Munich Technikum, Germany
Nov 06: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Nov 07: Paris Les Etoiles, France
Nov 09: Belfast Mandela Hall, UK
Nov 10: Dublin Whelans, Ireland
Nov 12: Cardiff Y-Plas, UK
Nov 13: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Nov 14: London O2 Kentish Town Forum, UK
Nov 15: Norwich UEA, UK
Nov 17: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
Nov 18: Manchester O2 Academy, UK
Nov 19: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK
Nov 20: Glasgow ABC, UK