The Cadillac Three: Watch video game-inspired new promo

The Cadillac Three have released a retro video game-inspired promo for their new track Demolition Man.

It will appear on the trio’s new album Legacy which will arrive on August 25 via Big Machine and is the follow-up to 2016’s Bury Me In My Boots.

Speaking about the track, the band say: “Demolition Man is just about a dude trying to break down walls to get to his girl. We just started playing this thing and it’s also a different step and shows growth.”

The video was inspired by 16-bit Super Nintendo game Super Mario World and shows the baseball hat-wearing main character jumping to avoid obstacles, collecting coins, travelling through pipes, flying and eventually coming face-to-face with a fire-breathing dragon.

The band are currently on tour across the US and will head to Europe and the UK for further dates throughout November.

Find a list of their live shows below, along with the Legacy tracklist and cover art.

Legacy is now available for pre-order.

The Cadillac Three Legacy trackless

Cadillacin’ Tennessee hank & Jesus Dang If We Didn’t Ain’t That Country American Slang Take Me To The Bottom Long Hair Don’t Care Love Me Like Liquor (ft Lori McKenna) Demolition Man Legacy

Aug 09: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

Aug 10: Grand Junction Warehouse 2565, CO

Aug 11: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Aug 18: Durant Gilley’s Choctaw Casino, OK

Aug 23: Greensboro Conne Denim Entertainment Center, NC

Aug 24: Macon Cox Capitol Theatre, GA

Aug 25: Birmingham Iron City, AL

Aug 26: Athens Georgia Theatre, GA

Aug 31: Nashville The Ryman Auditorium, TN

Sep 01: Antioch Blarney Island, IL

Sep 02: Duquoin State Fair, IL

Sep 07: Tulsa Cain’s Ballroom, OK

Sep 08: Iowa City First Avenue Club, IA

Sep 09: Normal The Corn Crib, IL

Sep 14: Portland Moda Center, OR

Sep 15: Spokane Northern Quest Resort & Casino, WA

Sep 16: Puyallup Washing State Fair, WA

Sep 21: Columbia The Blue Note, MO

Sep 22: Springfield Midnight Rodeo, MO

Sep 23: Huntsville Brimestone Recreation, TN

Sep 27: Flint The Machine Shop Concert Lounge, MI

Sep 28: Buffalo Venu, NY

Sep 29: Jordan Kegs Canal Side, NY

Sep 30: West Springfield The Big E’s Twine Country Fest, MA

Nov 01: Berlin Columbia Theatre, Germany

Nov 02: Hamburg Uebel & Gefaehrlich, Germany

Nov 03: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Nov 04: Munich Technikum, Germany

Nov 06: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Nov 07: Paris Les Etoiles, France

Nov 09: Belfast Mandela Hall, UK

Nov 10: Dublin Whelans, Ireland

Nov 12: Cardiff Y-Plas, UK

Nov 13: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Nov 14: London O2 Kentish Town Forum, UK

Nov 15: Norwich UEA, UK

Nov 17: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Nov 18: Manchester O2 Academy, UK

Nov 19: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Nov 20: Glasgow ABC, UK

