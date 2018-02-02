The Cadillac Three added to Ramblin' Man bill

The Cadillac Three have been added to the bill for this year’s Ramblin’ Man Festival. They’ll be appearing as a special guest on the main stage, although details of specific day line-ups have not yet been revealed. The main stage will feature a headline set from The Cult, plus special guests Steel Panther, Halestorm, Blackberry Smoke, Sons Of Apollo and Gun.

The Prog stage will play host to Fish (playing songs from Clutching At Straws), Mostly Autumn, Von Hertzen Brothers, Voyager and Goldray, while Steve Earle & The Dukes (performing Copperhead Road) and Me & That Man will play the Country Stage. The Blues Stage will be headlined by Gov’t Mule, with support from Chas & Dave, Jim Jones and the Righteous Mind, and Kris Barras.

Ramblin’ Man will take place at Mote Park, Kent, between June 30 and July 1. Tickets are on sale now.

“Ramblin’ Man Fair is the must see event for discerning festival goers,” says the festival organidsers. “A quality musical line up with a number of UK exclusive performances. The event is a unique experience fast becoming a staple of the UK festival calendar.

“The festival site is also perfect for European festival goers with easy links to the London airports, Eurostar via Ashford International and Channel ferries to and from mainland Europe.”

Further artists will be announced in due course.

