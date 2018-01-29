Steel Panther added to Ramblin' Man festival line-up

Steel Panther have been added to the bill for this year’s Ramblin’ Man Festival. They’ll be appearing as a special guest on the main stage, although it’s not yet been announced on which day they’ll appear.

Ramblin’ Man will take place at Mote Park, Kent, between June 30 and July 1. The main stage will feature a headline set from The Cult, plus special guests Halestorm, Blackberry Smoke, Sons Of Apollo and Gun.

The Prog stage will play host to Fish (playing songs from Clutching At Straws), Mostly Autumn, Von Hertzen Brothers, Voyager and Goldray, while Steve Earle & The Dukes (performing Copperhead Road) and Me & That Man will play the Country Stage. The Blues Stage will be headlined by Gov’t Mule, with support from Chas & Dave, Jim Jones and the Righteous Mind, and Kris Barras.

The organisers say: “Ramblin’ Man Fair is the must see event for discerning festival goers. A quality musical line up with a number of UK exclusive performances. The event is a unique experience fast becoming a staple of the UK festival calendar.

“The festival will take place in the beautiful Mote Park in Maidstone, Kent – the garden of England. The park is one of the largest in South East England with more than 450 acres of mature parkland and a 30-acre lake, with multiple travel links via train and road.

“The festival site is also perfect for European festival goers with easy links to the London airports, Eurostar via Ashford International and Channel ferries to and from mainland Europe.”

Further artists will be announced in due course, while tickets are now available.

The story behind the song: Death To All But Metal by Steel Panther