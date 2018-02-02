Michael Schenker to headline HRH XII

Michael Schenker has been named as one of the headliners for this year’s HRH XII.

The event will take place at Camp HRH in Pwllheli, Wales, between November 9-11.

The guitarist will play under the Michael Schenker Fest banner at the festival on the Thursday.

He’s joined in the lineup by drummer Ted McKenna, bassist Chris Glen and guitarist Steve Mann. Singers Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet, Robin McAuley and Doogie White are also involved in the project.

In addition, HRH organisers have also confirmed that Rock Goddess, Vintage Caravan, Blitzkrieg, Hawklords, Demon, Witchfynde, The Wild!, The Dust Coda, VA ROCKS, Smoking Martha, Voodoo Blood, Anchor Lane, City of Thieves, The Bad Flowers, Blind River, deVience, Riders To Ruin, SINSIDE, Red Hawk Rising, Stand Amongst Giants and Walkway will also play at the festival.

They join previously confirmed artists including headliners Saxon and The Dead Daisies, along with Girlschool and Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons.

Find the most recent lineup poster below and visit the official website for further details.