The Aristocrats release animated video for orchestral The Ballad Of Bonnie & Clyde

Instrumental prog supergroup The Aristocrats have released a brad new animated video for their brand new single, The Ballad Of Bonnie & Clyde, which you can watch beow.

It's taken from the band's upcoming album The Aristocrats With Primuz Chamber Orchestra which sees the trio working with the titular Polish orchestra and which will be released on CD and hi-res digital download on June 3 and as a limited run double-vinyl deluxe gatefold (via Diggers Factory) on July 1.

"This project began when we randomly stumbled upon a YouTube video of Poland’s Primuz Chamber Orchestra performing one of our songs, as reimagined by composer/arranger Wojtek Lemański,” the band say. "Their flawless execution of a highly challenging arrangement (which was startlingly inventive and yet remained entirely faithful to the spirit of the original composition!) inspired us to reach out and propose a collaboration."

The new album features nine trio performances taken from the band’s previous studio albums, remixed from the ground up by award-winning engineer Forrester Savell and utterly transformed and reinvented by the orchestra’s stirring rendition of Lemański’s string arrangements.

“This approach enabled Wojtek to create orchestrations which treated many of the spontaneous, improvised elements from our original ‘band in a room’ takes as if they had been part of the actual compositions… yielding some unique results," they add. "“We’re truly proud of the way this project turned out… and we’re profoundly grateful that serendipity somehow brought us all together for this collaboration."

Pre-order The Aristocrats With Primuz Chamber Orchestra.

(Image credit: Press)

The Aristocrats: The Aristocrats With Primuz Chamber Orchestra

1. Culture Clash

2. Stupid 7

3. The Ballad Of Bonnie And Clyde

4. Dance Of The Aristocrats

5. Through The Flower

6. All Said And Done

7. Jack’s Back

8. Ohhhh Noooo

9. Last Orders