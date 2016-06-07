The Anchoress to play Confessions Of A Romance Novelist in full at first show

The Anchoress is to play her debut album Confessions Of A Romance Novelist in full at her first show at London’s Bush Hall on June 15.
The singer-songwriter, real name Catherine Anne Davies, released her video for Doesn’t Kill You last month – which features Charlie Gilmour, the son of former Pink Floyd singer and guitarist David Gilmour. The single will be released on June 17.
The album was co-produced with Mansun’s Paul Draper. Davies has also helped co-write several songs on his upcoming solo album.
She previously said of her debut release: “I hope people pick up on the fact that it’s meant to be a funny record. There’s lots of dark humour and occasions when I’m trying to make my producer Paul laugh in the studio.
“I’m not po-faced and serious in ‘real life.’ I don’t really have a secret stash of body parts and a shrine to Margaret Thatcher in my bedroom.”
The Anchoress will also support Manic Street Preachers at the Eden Project in Cornwall on July 9.
Confessions Of A Romance Novelist can be purchased via The Anchoress’ bandcamp.
The Anchoress tour dates 2016
Jun 15: London Bush Hall, UK (sold out)
Jul 09: St Austell Eden Sessions, UK
Jul 15: Southwold Latitude Festival, UK
Aug 09: Glasgow CCA, UK
Aug 06: Edinburgh Fringe at Summerhall, UK