The Anchoress to play Confessions Of A Romance Novelist in full at first show

The Anchoress is to play her debut album Confessions Of A Romance Novelist in full at her first show at London’s Bush Hall on June 15.

The singer-songwriter, real name Catherine Anne Davies, released her video for Doesn’t Kill You last month – which features Charlie Gilmour, the son of former Pink Floyd singer and guitarist David Gilmour. The single will be released on June 17.

The album was co-produced with Mansun’s Paul Draper. Davies has also helped co-write several songs on his upcoming solo album.

She previously said of her debut release: “I hope people pick up on the fact that it’s meant to be a funny record. There’s lots of dark humour and occasions when I’m trying to make my producer Paul laugh in the studio.

“I’m not po-faced and serious in ‘real life.’ I don’t really have a secret stash of body parts and a shrine to Margaret Thatcher in my bedroom.”

The Anchoress will also support Manic Street Preachers at the Eden Project in Cornwall on July 9.

Confessions Of A Romance Novelist can be purchased via The Anchoress’ bandcamp.

Jun 15: London Bush Hall, UK (sold out)

Jul 09: St Austell Eden Sessions, UK

Jul 15: Southwold Latitude Festival, UK

Aug 09: Glasgow CCA, UK

Aug 06: Edinburgh Fringe at Summerhall, UK

