The Amorettes release Let The Neighbours Call The Cops video

The Amorettes have released a video for their track Let The Neighbours Call The Cops.
The song features on the Scottish outfit’s third album White Hot Heat, which was issued earlier this year.
The album was produced by Thunder guitarist Luke Morley and engineered by Nick Brine – and bassist Heather McKay says the pair helped them to approach the songwriting process in a different manner.
She says: “It was unlike anything we’ve ever done before. We’ve been introduced to an entirely new way of breaking down our songs and working out structures. Plus, it was incredible to watch Nick at work too – fine tuning the mixes with such speed and dancing behind the soundboard.
“I think that overall, this is the most exciting album we’ve ever made.”
The Amorettes will head out on a co-headline tour with Love Zombies in September.
Tour Dates
|Saturday, July 23, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Middle of Nowhere Festival
|Penkridge, United Kingdom
|Thursday, August 11, 2016 at 7:45PM
|THE IRON ROAD
|Evesham, United Kingdom
|Friday, August 12, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Viking Festival
|Ebbw Vale, United Kingdom
|Thursday, September 22, 2016 at 7:00PM
|The Key Club
|Leeds, United Kingdom
|Friday, September 23, 2016 at 8:00PM
|Cluny 2
|Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom
|Saturday, September 24, 2016 at 8:30PM
|King Tuts Wah Wah Hut
|Glasgow, United Kingdom
|Sunday, September 25, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Electric Circus
|Edinburgh, United Kingdom
|Wednesday, September 28, 2016 at 7:30PM
|The Exchange
|Bristol, United Kingdom
|Friday, September 30, 2016 at 7:00PM
|THE BLACK HEART
|London, United Kingdom