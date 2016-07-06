The Amorettes release Let The Neighbours Call The Cops video

The Amorettes have released a video for their track Let The Neighbours Call The Cops.

The song features on the Scottish outfit’s third album White Hot Heat, which was issued earlier this year.

The album was produced by Thunder guitarist Luke Morley and engineered by Nick Brine – and bassist Heather McKay says the pair helped them to approach the songwriting process in a different manner.

She says: “It was unlike anything we’ve ever done before. We’ve been introduced to an entirely new way of breaking down our songs and working out structures. Plus, it was incredible to watch Nick at work too – fine tuning the mixes with such speed and dancing behind the soundboard.

“I think that overall, this is the most exciting album we’ve ever made.”

The Amorettes will head out on a co-headline tour with Love Zombies in September.

Tour Dates

Saturday, July 23, 2016 at 7:00PM Middle of Nowhere Festival Penkridge, United Kingdom Thursday, August 11, 2016 at 7:45PM THE IRON ROAD Evesham, United Kingdom Friday, August 12, 2016 at 7:00PM Viking Festival Ebbw Vale, United Kingdom Thursday, September 22, 2016 at 7:00PM The Key Club Leeds, United Kingdom Friday, September 23, 2016 at 8:00PM Cluny 2 Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom Saturday, September 24, 2016 at 8:30PM King Tuts Wah Wah Hut Glasgow, United Kingdom Sunday, September 25, 2016 at 7:00PM Electric Circus Edinburgh, United Kingdom Wednesday, September 28, 2016 at 7:30PM The Exchange Bristol, United Kingdom Friday, September 30, 2016 at 7:00PM THE BLACK HEART London, United Kingdom

