The Amorettes release Let The Neighbours Call The Cops video

By Classic Rock  

View promo for The Amorettes latest single Let The Neighbours Call The Cops

The Amorettes have released a video for their track Let The Neighbours Call The Cops.

The song features on the Scottish outfit’s third album White Hot Heat, which was issued earlier this year.

The album was produced by Thunder guitarist Luke Morley and engineered by Nick Brine – and bassist Heather McKay says the pair helped them to approach the songwriting process in a different manner.

She says: “It was unlike anything we’ve ever done before. We’ve been introduced to an entirely new way of breaking down our songs and working out structures. Plus, it was incredible to watch Nick at work too – fine tuning the mixes with such speed and dancing behind the soundboard.

“I think that overall, this is the most exciting album we’ve ever made.”

The Amorettes will head out on a co-headline tour with Love Zombies in September.

Tour Dates

Saturday, July 23, 2016 at 7:00PMMiddle of Nowhere FestivalPenkridge, United Kingdom
Thursday, August 11, 2016 at 7:45PMTHE IRON ROADEvesham, United Kingdom
Friday, August 12, 2016 at 7:00PMViking FestivalEbbw Vale, United Kingdom
Thursday, September 22, 2016 at 7:00PMThe Key ClubLeeds, United Kingdom
Friday, September 23, 2016 at 8:00PMCluny 2Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom
Saturday, September 24, 2016 at 8:30PMKing Tuts Wah Wah HutGlasgow, United Kingdom
Sunday, September 25, 2016 at 7:00PMElectric CircusEdinburgh, United Kingdom
Wednesday, September 28, 2016 at 7:30PMThe ExchangeBristol, United Kingdom
Friday, September 30, 2016 at 7:00PMTHE BLACK HEARTLondon, United Kingdom

