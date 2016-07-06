Shinedown say honesty is key to their music

Shinedown’s Zach Myers says honesty is the key to their success as a band.

The singer and guitarist reports that writing about their own experiences rather than outside issues keeps them grounded – and their fans appreciate it.

Myers tells Altpress: “It’s just about being honest. U2 is my favourite band of all time – it’s that raw honesty that connects me to music. So, when we make music, we’re going to write about what we’ve experienced or gone through.

“We’re not going to go, ‘Oh, this is on TV’ – we’ve never been able to write about outside subjects. I think our fans can tell that it keeps us honest to who we are.”

Shinedown recently released their video for Asking For It, lifted from their latest album Threat To Survival. They’ll join Halestorm and Black Stone Cherry on the Carnival Of Madness tour later this month.

Jul 16: Oshkosh Rock USA, WI

Jul 20: Southhaven Landers Center, MS

Jul 22: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

Jul 23: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 24: Fort Wayne Parkview Field, IN

Jul 26: Rogers Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion, AR

Jul 27: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Jul 29: New Orleans UNO Lakefront Arena, LA

Jul 31: Austin Cedar Park Center, TX

Aug 02: Bossier City CenturyLink Center, LA

Aug 04: Nashville Ascend Amphitheatre, TN

Aug 07: Brooklyn The Amphitheater at Coney Island, NY

Aug 10: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Aug 12: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

Aug 13: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Aug 14: Erie Erie Insurance Arena, PA

Aug 16: Chicago First Merit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, IL

Aug 18: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theater, MI

Shinedown: Survival Of The Fittest