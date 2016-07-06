Gojira: There’s no such thing as a perfect album

Gojira mainman Joe Duplantier says there’s no such thing as a perfect album.

The band recently released their sixth studio record Magma which was recorded in Duplantier’s New York studio – and he reports that knowing when to wrap up album sessions is difficult as there’s always things he’d like to tweak.

Duplantier tells Rocksverige: “At some point when you’re working on a record – and I’m sure it’s even the same process for a movie – at some point you have to let it go. ‘Take your hands off this thing now! Button off!’ There is always something.

“It’s a nightmare. Mixing is really nerve-racking too, because each time you touch one thing, everything else is kinda moving in the mix. It’s this weird, breathing, moving, sweating thing.

“You touch it and it moves. But it’s also very exciting and very rewarding when you take on a project like that and you bring it all the way. It’s crazy to think that we started all this by building the studio. It was pretty epic.”

Gojira are currently on tour in support of Magma and will also head out on the road with Alter Bridge this winter.

Jul 08: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

Jul 16: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL

Jul 17: Festival D’Ete Quebec, Canada

Jul 23: Eid Malakoff Festival, Norway

Aug 13: Catton Bloodstock Festival, UK

Sep 21: Silver Spring The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD

Sep 22: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Sep 24: Asheville The Orange Peel, NC

Sep 25: Atlanta The Tabernacle, GA

Sep 26: Orlando Plaza Live, FL

Sep 27: Tampa Ritz Ybor, FL

Sep 29: Austin Emo’s, TX

Sep 30: Houston House of Blues, TX

Oct 01: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Oct 03: Albuquerque Sunshine Theatre, NM

Oct 04: Phoenix Marquee Theatre, AZ

Oct 06: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Oct 07: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Oct 09: Vancouver Vogue Theatre, BC

Oct 10: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Oct 11: Seattle Showbox SoDo, WA

Oct 13: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Oct 14: Denver Gothic Theatre, CO

Oct 16: Minneapolis Myth Live, MN

Oct 17: Milwaukee Turner Ballroom, WI

Oct 19: Detroit The Fillmore Detroit, MI

Oct 20: Toronto Sound Academy, ON

Oct 21: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Oct 22: Worcester The Palladium, MA

Oct 23: New York Terminal 5, NY

Nov 23: Manchester Arena, UK (with Alter Bridge, Volbeat, Like A Storm)

Nov 24: London O2 Arena, UK (with Alter Bridge, Volbeat, Like A Storm)

Nov 26: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK (with Alter Bridge, Volbeat, Like A Storm)

Nov 27: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK (with Alter Bridge, Volbeat, Like A Storm)

Nov 28: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK (with Alter Bridge, Volbeat, Like A Storm)

Dec 01: Glasgow Hydro, UK (with Alter Bridge, Volbeat, Like A Storm)

Dec 02: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK (with Alter Bridge, Volbeat, Like A Storm)

Dec 04: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany (with Alter Bridge, Like A Storm)

Dec 05: Cologne Palladium, Germany (with Alter Bridge, Like A Storm)

Dec 06: Hamburg Mehri Theater, Germany (with Alter Bridge, Like A Storm)

Dec 09: Bolognia Unipol Arena, Italy (with Alter Bridge, Like A Storm)

Dec 10: Munich Zenith, Germany (with Alter Bridge, Like A Storm)

Dec 11: Basel Jakobshalle, Switzerland (with Alter Bridge, Like A Storm)

