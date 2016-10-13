The Amity Affliction release All Fucked Up video

The Amity Affliction have released a video for their track All Fucked Up.

The song features on the Australian outfit’s fifth studio album This Could Be Heartbreak, which launched in August via Roadrunner Records.

The video was directed by the frontman Joel Birch along with Ryan Mackfall.

Birch recently opened up to Metal Hammer about his battle with alcohol addiction – a situation which came to a head while the band were recording their latest album.

Birch said: “I was in full-on meltdown mode during recording. Quietly, though. In the studio I was disconnected with what was going on in my head there, and just got the job done, and then I’d go back to the hotel and melt down.

“A lot of the lyrics are about dealing with anticipated loss, and where I was sending myself on a self-destructive course. I was going through a time and I’ll hopefully help other people that are going through it.

“There’s another side – there’s something past the situation that you’re in, no matter how it feels at the time.”

The Amity Affliction are currently on tour across Europe.

