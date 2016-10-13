The Amity Affliction release All Fucked Up video

The Amity Affliction have released a video for their track All Fucked Up.
The song features on the Australian outfit’s fifth studio album This Could Be Heartbreak, which launched in August via Roadrunner Records.
The video was directed by the frontman Joel Birch along with Ryan Mackfall.
Birch recently opened up to Metal Hammer about his battle with alcohol addiction – a situation which came to a head while the band were recording their latest album.
Birch said: “I was in full-on meltdown mode during recording. Quietly, though. In the studio I was disconnected with what was going on in my head there, and just got the job done, and then I’d go back to the hotel and melt down.
“A lot of the lyrics are about dealing with anticipated loss, and where I was sending myself on a self-destructive course. I was going through a time and I’ll hopefully help other people that are going through it.
“There’s another side – there’s something past the situation that you’re in, no matter how it feels at the time.”
The Amity Affliction are currently on tour across Europe.
The Amity Affliction tour dates 2016
Oct 14: Seattle El Corazon, WA
Oct 15: Portland Hawthorne Theatre, OR
Oct 17: Los Angeles Regent Theater, CA
Oct 18: Las Vegas Vinyl, NV
Oct 19: Pomona The Glass House, CA
Oct 21: Mesa Nile Theatercase, AZ
Oct 22: San Diego Soma, CA
Nov 29: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany
Nov 30: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany
Dec 01: Koln Live Music Hall, Germany
Dec 02: Antwerp Trix, Austria
Dec 03: Paris Fleche D’Or, France
Dec 04: Bristol O2 Academy, UK
Dec 05: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
Dec 06: London Roundhouse, UK
Dec 08: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK
Dec 09: Birmingham Institute, UK
Dec 10: Norwich Waterfront, UK
Dec 11: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Dec 13: Stockholm Fryshuset, Sweden
Dec 14: Copenhagen Pumpehusey, Denmark
Dec 15: Berlin Astra, Germany
Dec 16: Munchen Backstage, Germany
Dec 17: Vienna Arena, Austria
Dec 18: Karlsruhe Knockdown Fest, Germany
Dec 19: Solothurn Kofmehl, Switzerland
Dec 20: Lyon CCO, France
Dec 21: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Dec 22: Madrid Sala Arena, Spain
Dec 31: Red Hill Auditorium, Australia
Jan 02: Adelaide HQ, Australia
Jan 18: Cairns The Jack, Australia
Jan 19: Garbutt Dalrymple Hotel, Australia
Jan 20: Gympie Civic Centre, Australia
Jan 21: Sunshine Coast Lake Kawana, Australia
Jan 22: Gold Coast Convention Centre, Australia
Jan 25: Coffs Harbour Cex, Australia
Jan 26: Callaghan Bar On The Hill, Australia
Jan 27: Fairy Meadow Waves, Australia
Jan 28: Canberra Anu Bar, Australia
Feb 02: Frankston Chelsea Heights Hotel, Australia
Feb 03: Geelong Vic The Arena, Australia
Feb 04: Hobart University, Australia