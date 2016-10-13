Turbonegro to headline Desertfest 2017

Turbonegro have been announced as the first headliners for Desertfest 2017.

The annual event in Camden, London, will take place on April 28-30 next year – and along with Turbonegro, another seven artists have also been revealed.

Yuri Gagarin, Elephant Tree, Mammoth Storm, The Picturebooks, Samsara Blues Experiment, Satan Satyr’s and Vodun will also be at the three-day event, with further artists to be announced in due course.

Desertfest organisers say: “After the truly momentous fifth anniversary, Desertfest London proudly returns with its sixth instalment. As the festival grows from strength-to-strength, each year offers up a new challenge to bring a truly unique and amplified weekend to Camden Town.

“Desertfest aims to not only expand in all areas, but also to exceed expectations – and this year’s offering of artists, vendors, merchandise and of course, utterly insane parties, is set to do just that.

“We are proud, and excited for what next year has in store. But this is only the tip of the iceberg – there is much, much more to come. Stay tuned.”

Three-day tickets for Desertfest 2017 are available now via Eventbrite priced from £91.

Last year’s Desertfest featured artists including Corrosion Of Conformity, Crowbar, Raging Speedhorn, Russian Circles and Electric Wizard.

Desertfest 2015