Sepultura launch UK tour documentary

Sepultura have released an online documentary charting their 2015 winter UK tour.
The band were on the road on the back on their Under My Skin EP which was issued to mark the 30th anniversary of the band.
The footage shows the group travelling across the country, visiting Manchester, Glasgow, Bristol and London, playing live – and also features interviews with the band, where they talk about their history.
Frontman Derrick Green came into the band in 1997 – and reveals heading to the group’s Brazilian homeland was initially a stuggle for him.
Green says: “It was difficult the first few years, not knowing he language, learning the language, trying to determine who my friends were and weren’t and finding people who were real.
“After a few years of really struggling, I started to find my way and to click with the culture and the people – it really is a second home for me.”
As for Sepultura’s musical direction, the vocalist adds: “As an artist I definitely see myself growing and want to be able to evolve. I believe I’ve been able to do that with Sepultura because it’s really open to go in so may different directions and not be stuck doing one thing and repeating the same things.”
Sepultura are currently working on what will be their 14th studio album, with the band saying earlier this year that it would feature “different heavy sounds.”
The band are currently on tour, with dates scheduled throughout the rest of this year and into 2017.
- Turbonegro to headline Desertfest 2017
- Lombardo ‘blown away’ by Suicidal Tendencies, Misfits slots
- Scott Ian tells Kiss fans to 'stop questioning Gene and Paul'
- Tool's Schism covered by 40-piece orchestra
Sepultura tour dates
Oct 15: Criciuma Colher De Cha, Brazil
Oct 16: Porto Alegre Bar Opiniao, Brazil
Oct 21: Jaragua Do Sul Pirata Rock Bar, Brazil
Oct 22: Curitba Live Curitba, Brazil
Oct 29: Salvador Concha Acustica, Brazil
Nov 05: Rio De Janeiro Hell In Rio, Brazil
Nov 06: Belo Horizonte 53HC Music Fest, Brazil
Nov 12: Monterrey Corona Northside, Mexico
Dec 03: Sao Paulo Rolling Stone Festival, Brazil
Feb 01: Metz La Bam, France
Feb 02: Tilburg O13, Netherlands
Feb 03: Munich TonHalle, Germany
Feb 04: Hamburg Mehr! Theater, Germany
Feb 06: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark
Feb 07: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway
Feb 08: Stockholm Fryshuset Arenan, Sweden
Feb 10: Helsinki Black Box, Finland
Feb 11: Tampere Pakkahuone, Finland
Feb 12: Tallinn Club Rock Cafe, Estonia
Feb 13: Vilnius Siemens Arena, Lithuania
Feb 15: Warsaw Pogresja, Poland
Feb 17: Wiesbaden Schalchthof, Germany
Feb 18: Berlin Columbia-Halle, Germany
Feb 19: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Feb 21: Trezzo Sull’adda Live Club, Italy
Feb 22: Grenoble Summun, France
Feb 23: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Feb 24: Madrid Riviera, Spain
Feb 25: Toulous Bikini, France
Feb 26: Paris Bataclan, France
Feb 28: Manchester O2 Academy, UK
Mar 01: Dublin Vicar St, Ireland
Mar 02: London O2 Forum, UK
Mar 03: Balen Torhout, Belgium
Mar 04: Essen Grugahalle, Germany
Mar 07: Moscow Bud Arena, Russia