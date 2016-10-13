Sepultura launch UK tour documentary

Sepultura have released an online documentary charting their 2015 winter UK tour.

The band were on the road on the back on their Under My Skin EP which was issued to mark the 30th anniversary of the band.

The footage shows the group travelling across the country, visiting Manchester, Glasgow, Bristol and London, playing live – and also features interviews with the band, where they talk about their history.

Frontman Derrick Green came into the band in 1997 – and reveals heading to the group’s Brazilian homeland was initially a stuggle for him.

Green says: “It was difficult the first few years, not knowing he language, learning the language, trying to determine who my friends were and weren’t and finding people who were real.

“After a few years of really struggling, I started to find my way and to click with the culture and the people – it really is a second home for me.”

As for Sepultura’s musical direction, the vocalist adds: “As an artist I definitely see myself growing and want to be able to evolve. I believe I’ve been able to do that with Sepultura because it’s really open to go in so may different directions and not be stuck doing one thing and repeating the same things.”

Sepultura are currently working on what will be their 14th studio album, with the band saying earlier this year that it would feature “different heavy sounds.”

The band are currently on tour, with dates scheduled throughout the rest of this year and into 2017.

Oct 15: Criciuma Colher De Cha, Brazil

Oct 16: Porto Alegre Bar Opiniao, Brazil

Oct 21: Jaragua Do Sul Pirata Rock Bar, Brazil

Oct 22: Curitba Live Curitba, Brazil

Oct 29: Salvador Concha Acustica, Brazil

Nov 05: Rio De Janeiro Hell In Rio, Brazil

Nov 06: Belo Horizonte 53HC Music Fest, Brazil

Nov 12: Monterrey Corona Northside, Mexico

Dec 03: Sao Paulo Rolling Stone Festival, Brazil

Feb 01: Metz La Bam, France

Feb 02: Tilburg O13, Netherlands

Feb 03: Munich TonHalle, Germany

Feb 04: Hamburg Mehr! Theater, Germany

Feb 06: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Feb 07: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Feb 08: Stockholm Fryshuset Arenan, Sweden

Feb 10: Helsinki Black Box, Finland

Feb 11: Tampere Pakkahuone, Finland

Feb 12: Tallinn Club Rock Cafe, Estonia

Feb 13: Vilnius Siemens Arena, Lithuania

Feb 15: Warsaw Pogresja, Poland

Feb 17: Wiesbaden Schalchthof, Germany

Feb 18: Berlin Columbia-Halle, Germany

Feb 19: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Feb 21: Trezzo Sull’adda Live Club, Italy

Feb 22: Grenoble Summun, France

Feb 23: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Feb 24: Madrid Riviera, Spain

Feb 25: Toulous Bikini, France

Feb 26: Paris Bataclan, France

Feb 28: Manchester O2 Academy, UK

Mar 01: Dublin Vicar St, Ireland

Mar 02: London O2 Forum, UK

Mar 03: Balen Torhout, Belgium

Mar 04: Essen Grugahalle, Germany

Mar 07: Moscow Bud Arena, Russia

