The Agonist release new video for My Witness, Your Victim

Canadian melodic death metallers The Agonist are premiering their new video for My Witness, Your Victim with Metal Hammer.

Taken from their upcoming album Eye Of Providence, it’s another high octane bout of screamy heaviness – and directed by bassist Chris Kells, who shoots music videos while not on tour. It will also be the first full-length with new frontwoman Vicky Psarakis.

Speaking out the music, guitarist Danny Marino says: “Lyrically this song dives into the album theme of the Eye Of Providence. We live in a world where everything is being tracked and the more we interface with technology the more we lose our humanity. We’re really happy with how the video turned out and believe it or not the actor was not harmed (too much) during the shoot!”

Eye Of Providence is out 23rd February via Century Media.