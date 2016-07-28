Tesseract to support Devin Townsend Project on UK tour

Tesseract have been confirmed as support for Devin Townsend Project’s March 2017 UK tour.

Townsend previously announced a run of European shows to mark the release of latest album Transcendence which is due out on September 9. Tesseract join other confirmed openers Between The Buried And Me and Leprous, who will play selected dates.

Tesseract guitarist James Monteith says: “We are beyond stoked to be touring with the Devin Townsend Project and playing such great venues around the UK next year.

“Not only are we all huge fans of the band, they also hold a very special place in our hearts as they were the first band who ever took us on the road in the USA and Canada. They gave us a huge leg up in the touring game, were great mentors, advisers, all-round amazing dudes to hang out with, and they have remained our friends ever since.”

He adds: “Not only will this be an honour on a musical level, it’ll be great to spend some time with them once again. Plus having Leprous on the bill is definitely the icing on the cake – they’re a phenomenal band and really help to make this bill special.”

Tesseract will release the tour version of their album Polaris on September 16. The package includes bonus disc Errai, with four new songs Survival, Cages, Tourniquet and Seven Names.

Prior to their dates with Devin Townsend Project, Tesseract have lined up a run of shows this year, starting in September.

Polaris/ Errai cover

Tesseract Polaris/ Errai tracklist

Disc 1

Dystopia Hexes Survival Tourniquet Utopia Phoenix Messenger Cages Seven Names

DISC 2 – Errai EP

Survival (Re-imagined) Cages (Re-imagined) Tourniquet (Re-imagined) Seven Names (Re-imagined)

Devin Townsend Project 2017 European tour

Jan 28: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Jan 30: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Jan 31: Paris Le Bataclan, France

Feb 01: Bordeaux Rockschool Barbey, France

Feb 03: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Feb 04: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Feb 05: Marseille Le Moulin, France

Feb 07: Milan Live Club, Italy

Feb 08: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Feb 09: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Feb 10: Munich Backstage, Germany

Feb 12: Zagreb Tvornica Club, Croatia

Feb 13: Budapest A38, Hungary

Feb 14: Vienna Arena, Austria

Feb 16: Prague The Roxy, Czech Republic

Feb 17: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany

Feb 18: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland

Feb 19: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Feb 21: Hamburg Grunspan, Germany

Feb 22: Arhus Voxhall, Denmark

Feb 23: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Feb 25: Bergen Blastfest, Norway

Feb 26: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Feb 28: Helsinki The Circus, Finland

Mar 01: Seinajoki Rytmikorjaamo, Finland

Mar 03: Stockholm Berns, Sweden

Mar 04: Malmo KB, Sweden

Mar 05: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Mar 07: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Mar 08: Dortmund FZW, Germany

Mar 09: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Mar 10: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Mar 12: Bristol Colston Hall

Mar 13: Manchester Academy

Mar 14: Glasgow Barrowlands

Mar 16: Birmingham O2 Institute

Mar 17: London Hammersmith Eventim Apollo

Mar 18: Nottingham Rock City

Sep 21: Silver Spring The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD

Sep 22: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Sep 23: Virginia Beach Shaka’s Live, VA (headline)

Sep 24: Asheville The Orange Peel, NC

Sep 25: Atlanta The Tabernacle, GA

Sep 26: Orlando Plaza Live, FL

Sep 27: Tampa Ritz Ybor, FL

Sep 29: Austin Emo’s, TX

Sep 30: Houston House of Blues, TX

Oct 01: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Oct 02: Backstage Lubbock Depot District, TX (headline)

Oct 03: Albuquerque Sunshine Theatre, NM

Oct 04: Phoenix Marquee Theatre, AZ

Oct 06: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Oct 07: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Oct 09: Vancouver Vogue Theatre, BC

Oct 10: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Oct 11: Seattle Showbox SoDo, WA

Oct 13: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Oct 14: Denver Gothic Theatre, CO

Oct 16: Minneapolis Myth Live, MN

Oct 17: Milwaukee Turner Ballroom, WI

Oct 18: Chicago Bottom Lounge, IL (headline)

Oct 19: Detroit The Fillmore Detroit, MI

Oct 20: Toronto Sound Academy, ON

Oct 21: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Oct 22: Worcester The Palladium, MA

Oct 23: New York Terminal 5, NY

