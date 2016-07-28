Tesseract to support Devin Townsend Project on UK tour

Tesseract have been confirmed as support for Devin Townsend Project’s March 2017 UK tour.
Townsend previously announced a run of European shows to mark the release of latest album Transcendence which is due out on September 9. Tesseract join other confirmed openers Between The Buried And Me and Leprous, who will play selected dates.
Tesseract guitarist James Monteith says: “We are beyond stoked to be touring with the Devin Townsend Project and playing such great venues around the UK next year.
“Not only are we all huge fans of the band, they also hold a very special place in our hearts as they were the first band who ever took us on the road in the USA and Canada. They gave us a huge leg up in the touring game, were great mentors, advisers, all-round amazing dudes to hang out with, and they have remained our friends ever since.”
He adds: “Not only will this be an honour on a musical level, it’ll be great to spend some time with them once again. Plus having Leprous on the bill is definitely the icing on the cake – they’re a phenomenal band and really help to make this bill special.”
Tesseract will release the tour version of their album Polaris on September 16. The package includes bonus disc Errai, with four new songs Survival, Cages, Tourniquet and Seven Names.
Prior to their dates with Devin Townsend Project, Tesseract have lined up a run of shows this year, starting in September.
Tesseract Polaris/ Errai tracklist
Disc 1
- Dystopia
- Hexes
- Survival
- Tourniquet
- Utopia
- Phoenix
- Messenger
- Cages
- Seven Names
DISC 2 – Errai EP
- Survival (Re-imagined)
- Cages (Re-imagined)
- Tourniquet (Re-imagined)
- Seven Names (Re-imagined)
Devin Townsend Project 2017 European tour
Jan 28: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Jan 30: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Jan 31: Paris Le Bataclan, France
Feb 01: Bordeaux Rockschool Barbey, France
Feb 03: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Feb 04: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain
Feb 05: Marseille Le Moulin, France
Feb 07: Milan Live Club, Italy
Feb 08: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Feb 09: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany
Feb 10: Munich Backstage, Germany
Feb 12: Zagreb Tvornica Club, Croatia
Feb 13: Budapest A38, Hungary
Feb 14: Vienna Arena, Austria
Feb 16: Prague The Roxy, Czech Republic
Feb 17: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany
Feb 18: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland
Feb 19: Warsaw Stodola, Poland
Feb 21: Hamburg Grunspan, Germany
Feb 22: Arhus Voxhall, Denmark
Feb 23: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden
Feb 25: Bergen Blastfest, Norway
Feb 26: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Feb 28: Helsinki The Circus, Finland
Mar 01: Seinajoki Rytmikorjaamo, Finland
Mar 03: Stockholm Berns, Sweden
Mar 04: Malmo KB, Sweden
Mar 05: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark
Mar 07: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany
Mar 08: Dortmund FZW, Germany
Mar 09: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Mar 10: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Mar 12: Bristol Colston Hall
Mar 13: Manchester Academy
Mar 14: Glasgow Barrowlands
Mar 16: Birmingham O2 Institute
Mar 17: London Hammersmith Eventim Apollo
Mar 18: Nottingham Rock City
Tesseract tour dates 2016
Sep 21: Silver Spring The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD
Sep 22: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA
Sep 23: Virginia Beach Shaka’s Live, VA (headline)
Sep 24: Asheville The Orange Peel, NC
Sep 25: Atlanta The Tabernacle, GA
Sep 26: Orlando Plaza Live, FL
Sep 27: Tampa Ritz Ybor, FL
Sep 29: Austin Emo’s, TX
Sep 30: Houston House of Blues, TX
Oct 01: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX
Oct 02: Backstage Lubbock Depot District, TX (headline)
Oct 03: Albuquerque Sunshine Theatre, NM
Oct 04: Phoenix Marquee Theatre, AZ
Oct 06: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA
Oct 07: San Francisco The Warfield, CA
Oct 09: Vancouver Vogue Theatre, BC
Oct 10: Portland Roseland Theater, OR
Oct 11: Seattle Showbox SoDo, WA
Oct 13: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT
Oct 14: Denver Gothic Theatre, CO
Oct 16: Minneapolis Myth Live, MN
Oct 17: Milwaukee Turner Ballroom, WI
Oct 18: Chicago Bottom Lounge, IL (headline)
Oct 19: Detroit The Fillmore Detroit, MI
Oct 20: Toronto Sound Academy, ON
Oct 21: Montreal Metropolis, QC
Oct 22: Worcester The Palladium, MA
Oct 23: New York Terminal 5, NY