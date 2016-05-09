Tesseract extend Polaris

Tesseract will release a double-disc tour edition of third album Polaris in September, they’ve confirmed.

The launch ties in with their North American tour alongside Gojira, and features reworked versions of album tracks Survival, Cages, Tourniquet and Seven Names on the second disc, which is entitled Errai.

Frontman Dan Tompkins – who returned to Tesseract ahead of Polaris recording sessions – says: “It’s been fantastic to revisit some of the tracks from a different angle, and with the benefit of time and space.”

Live producer and sound engineer Aidan O’Brien adds: “It was a thrill and an honour to have a much more involved role. I’m extremely proud of the result. It’s still unmistakably Tesseract – but from an angle I think a lot of people won’t have heard before.”

The Polaris Tour Edition arrives via Kscope and features new artwork by Dan Mumford. Errai will also be released on its own on vinyl. Pre-ordering begins on May 27.

Gojira, Tesseract North American tour 2016

Sep 21: Silver Spring The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD

Sep 22: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Sep 24: Asheville The Orange Peel, NC

Sep 25: Atlanta The Tabernacle, GA

Sep 26: Orlando Plaza Live, FL

Sep 27: Tampa Ritz Ybor, FL

Sep 29: Austin Emo’s, TX

Sep 30: Houston House of Blues, TX

Oct 01: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Oct 03: Albuquerque Sunshine Theatre, NM

Oct 04: Phoenix Marquee Theatre, AZ

Oct 06: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Oct 07: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Oct 09: Vancouver Vogue Theatre, BC

Oct 10: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Oct 11: Seattle Showbox SoDo, WA

Oct 13: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Oct 14: Denver Gothic Theatre, CO

Oct 16: Minneapolis Myth Live, MN

Oct 17: Milwaukee Turner Ballroom, WI

Oct 19: Detroit The Fillmore Detroit, MI

Oct 20: Toronto Sound Academy, ON

Oct 21: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Oct 22: Worcester The Palladium, MA

Oct 23: New York Terminal 5, NY

