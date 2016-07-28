Steve Harris’ British Lion plan European tour

Iron Maiden mainman Steve Harris will tour Europe with his solo band British Lion in the near future – and he’s announced the first date of the trip.

They’ll headlining this year’s Planet Rockstock in South Wales on December 3.

It marks the band’s first appearance since they played across Europe last year, in support of their self-titled 2012 album.

Harris said at the time that he enjoyed playing smaller-scale shows with vocalist Richard Taylor, guitarists David Hawkins and Graham Leslie and drummer Simon Dawson, adding: “We love the vibe and intimacy of getting up close and personal with the crowd.”

Meanwhile, Iron Maiden’s The Book Of Souls tour has three published dates to go.

Jul 30: Bucharest Constitution Square, Romania

Aug 02: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Aug 04: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Steve Harris "I'm as happy playing Guildford as Madison Square Garden"