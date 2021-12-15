Teramaze premiere video for brand new song Battles

Australian prog rockers Teramaze have premiered a video for a brand new song, Battles, which has been inspired by the lockdowns and ensuing protests that took place in Australia over the last year. You can watch the new video below.

"The song Battle was written during the extensive lockdowns that happened in Australia in 2021," explains mainman Dean Wells. "Our lockdowns were especially harsh and drawn out in Melbourne where we live. The song was birthed from watching all of the protests, and people fighting for their basic human rights and freedoms.

"This whole event made me realise, more than ever before, the sheer power of the media and its utter manipulation of the public. It's so much greater than I ever thought it could be. Battle is an anthem written to give hope and inspire people to stand and fight for what they truly believe in, even against all odds."

The prolific Australian quratet have released three new studio albums over the last 18 months, I Wonder (2020), the heavily conceptual Sorrella Minore in May of this year, and And The Beauty The Perceive in October.