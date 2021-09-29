Teramaze premiere new lyric video for Untide

Australian prog rockers Teramaze have premiered a brand new lyric video for Untide which you can watch below.

It's the title track from the band's upcoming album, And The Beauty They Perceive, which will be released through Wells Music on October 5.

"Untide is a song born out of watching us as people slowly losing our freedoms and liberties for comfort but also giving everything for a cause you believe in even if you have to stand alone," explains singer and guitarist Dean Wells. "UNTIDE Is An ANTHEM for those PEOPLE..."

Amazingly, it will be the third Teramaze album to be released within the last 12 months and the band's ninth album overall. The band released I Wonder in October 2020 and followed it up with the heavily conceptual Sorrella Minore in May of this year.

Pre-order And The Beauty The Perceive.