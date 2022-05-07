Temples On Mars release new animated video for Sleepwalking Into Extinction

London based prog rockers Temples On Mars have released an animated video for their brand new single Sleepwalking Into Extinction, which you can watch below.

The new single is taken from the band's upcoming album, The Plot to Murder Time, which will be released later this year.

“We are over the moon to finally be back with our brand new single Sleepwalking into Extinction," the band state. "This is the first single from our brand new record, The Plot to Murder Time, and the song explores the subject that as a species humans are destroying each other along with our beautiful planet. We are all so glued to the alternative reality that we have built for ourselves to fill the time between birth and death that we are quite literally collectively sleepwalking into extinction.”

Sleepwalking Into Extinction features drummer Josh Freese (A Perfect Circle, Nine Inch Nails) who appears due to issues arising from Covid. Freese was sent a demo and liked what he heard.

Guitars and bass were recorded at various private studios in London. James Donaldson worked on the vocals with long time collaborator Paul Matthews (I Am Giant) and mixing and production done by Darren Carikas at Ghost Machine Studios. The record was mastered by Ted Jensen (Architects, Bring Me The Horizon, Gojira) at Sterling Sound in New York.

Temples On Mars have three live dates confirmed. They will play London's The Black Heart May 17, Download Festival on June 11 and Radar Festival on July 31.