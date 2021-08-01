Radar Festival confirms first bands for 2022

New progressive music festival Radar Festival has confirmed its first run of artists for next year's event with UK prog rockers Haken and Sweden's Dirty Loops topping the bill. Dirty Loops will be performing their first ever UK live show.

Australian progressive guitar player Plini, Canadian prog metallers Intervals, I Built The Sky, guitarists Jakub Zytecki, Nick Johnston and David Maxim Mcic and Scottish prog metallers Tiberius are among the acts that have been added.

Radar Festival announced earlier this year that it was postponing this year's event due to the Covid pandemic, but was returning next year a a three day event The final wave of artists with day splits will be announced early 2022.



The festival will again have musician masterclasses, fantastic food, after parties from

Pintglass, The Scratch and Ultimate Power and more surprises - news of which will shortly follow in the renovated venue of Casino, Guildford.

Radar Festival launched in 2019, when the first year saw performances from the likes of Animals As Leaders, Agent Fresco, Monuments, VOLA, Uneven Structure and more. The event has been forced to continually postpone since the beginning of the pandemic.

Radar Festival will take place on Friday 29, Saturday 30, and Sunday 31of July at the Casino venue in Guildford.

Get tickets.