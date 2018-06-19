Temples On Mars announce UK headline tour

Temples On Mars have announced a seven-date UK tour for later this year.

The band will head out on the road in September in support of their self-titled debut album, which launched earlier this year via Primordial Records.

Support will come from Hull five-piece The Escape Artist, with the UK tour coming ahead of their appearance at the Progpower Europe festival on October 7.

Temples On Mars started out as Agent, but changed their name in December last year and feature the lineup of guitarist and vocalist James Donaldson, guitarist Gerald Gill, bassist Daz Carikas and drummer Dean Gibb.

Speaking about why they decided to rebrand, Donaldson said: “We felt that with all the changes in the band and with the evolution of the music industry compared to when we first started, it was time for us as individual musicians to adapt and evolve.

“We weren’t standing out online, especially on Google and Spotify where it counts, so we decided to take the plunge, relaunch the band, and reinvent ourselves a little bit along the way.”

He added: “This is a new band. We are Temples On Mars.”

The band can also be seen supporting Voyager and Sumer at a Prog-sponsored gig at London's Borderline on July 3 .

Temples On Mars 2018 tour dates

Sep 20: Tunbridge Wells The Sussex Arms, UK

Sep 21: Torquay The Apple & Parrot, UK

Sep 22: London Birthdays, UK

Sep 23: Birmingham The Hammer & The Anvil, UK

Sep 24: Huddersfield The Parish, UK

Sep 25: Manchester The Peer Hat, UK

Sep 26: Newcastle Trillians Rock Bar, UK

Oct 07: Baarlo Progpower Europe festival, Netherlands