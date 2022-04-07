Technics celebrate golden milestone with fresh spin on their iconic SL-1200 turntable

Technics are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their SL-1200 series of turntables with a new limited edition system called the SL-1200M7L.

It’ll be available in seven colour variations: black, white, blue, red, green, yellow and beige to “reflect the street culture that continues to inspire generations of DJs.”

The SL-1200M7L will be limited to 12,000 units, with shipping of the $1099.99 turntable expected to get under way in July.

The new model is based on the 2019 SL-1200MK7, with all seven versions featuring a golden-coloured tone arm and a badge with engraved serial number. Accessories will include a slip mat with gold logo.

Under the hood, the SL-1200M7L has a cordless direct drive motor, two-layer vibration dampening, reverse play and a stylus illuminator featuring a long-life LED.

Technics add: “The SL-1200 was launched as a popular direct drive turntable in 1972, becoming a best-selling model with cumulative sales of 3.5 million units for the series. It was supported by powerful torque, easy operation, and high durability.

"It became greatly admired by both audio enthusiasts and DJs who helped to unleash the DJ culture in areas such as electronic dance music. The series is still highly acclaimed by DJs worldwide today.”

If you can't wait for the SL-1200M7L to launch, you can still grab the 2019 SL-1200MK7 below.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Technics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Technics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Technics)

