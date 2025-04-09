Today's addition to our things-we-didn't-know-we-needed-until-right-now list is an old-fashioned reel-to-reel tape recorder.

Despite prerecorded tapes not being sold since about 1976, audio manufacturer Revox has continued to make reel-to-reel machines, and they've hooked up with Alice Cooper to produce a branded version of their iconic B77 MK III recorder.

The machine, which retails for €27,000 (£23,123 / $29,565), comes with a master tape of Cooper's 2018 EP The Sound of A, which featured the title track alongside four classic live cuts, The Black Widow, Public Animal # 9, Is It My Body and Cold Ethyl.

If that wasn't enough to justify the €12,000 price hike above an unbranded B77 MK III recorder, each of the limited edition of 25 units is hand-signed and numbered by Cooper. Purchasers will also be able to attend meet and greet events with the man himself in Munich and New York later this year.

Revox have also launched a limited edition of 50 Alice Cooper-branded T77 turntables priced at €8950 (£7655 / $9800).

"I know sound quality and that's why I'm so excited about the Alice Cooper limited editions from Revox," says Cooper, in an introductory video. "This really is the ultimate way to enjoy a true analogue music experience.

"These sound great. This audio sounds as good as it did in the studio. These real master tapes are strictly limited edition and signed by me. Revox also designed some limited edition tape machines and turntables which are also signed by me.

"These machines will perform incredibly well over many decades, just like I have and of course they're incredibly good-looking, just like me.

The limited edition Alice Cooper Revox reel-to-reel recorder and turntable are available to order now.

The latest leg of Alice Cooper's Too Close For Comfort tour kicks off in Huntsville, AL, on May 2. Full dates below.

Alice Cooper: Too Close For Comfort 2025 tour

May 02: Huntsville VBC Mark C. Smith Concert Hall, AL

May 03: Macon Atrium Health Amphitheater, GA

May 05: Montgomery Performing Arts Center, AL

May 06: Savannah Civic Center: Johnny Mercer Theater, GA

May 07: North Charleston Performing Arts Center SC

May 09: Columbus Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival 2025, OH

May 10: Saginaw Dow Event Center, MI

May 13: Moline Vibrant Arena at The MARK, IL

May 14: Milwaukee Miller High Life Theatre, WI

May 15: Muncie Ball State University: Emens Auditorium, IN

May 17: Erie Erie Insurance Arena, PA

May 18: Ocean City Boardwalk Rock 2025, MD|

May 20: Wilkes-Barre Mohegan Arena, PA

May 22: Utica Stanley Performing Arts Center, NY

May 23: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

May 24: Atlantic City Ocean Casino Resort, NJ

Jul 05: Hannover Stadium, Germany *

Jul 08: Bologna Sequoie Music Park, Italy

Jul 11: Athens Rockwave Festival 2025, Greece

Jul 13: Mogilovo Midalidare Rock in the Wine Valley, Bulgaria

Jul 19: Spalt Strandbad Enderndorf, Germany

Jul 22: Cardiff Utilita Arena, UK

Jul 23: Edinburgh Playhouse, UK

Jul 25: London The O2, UK ∞

Jul 26: Mönchengladbach SparkassenPark, Germany

Jul 28: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Jul 30: Schaffhausen Stars in Town 2025, Switzerland

Aug 15: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA

Aug 19: Salem Civic Center, VA

Aug 20: Knoxville The Tennessee Theatre, TN

Aug 21: Chattanooga Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium, TN

Aug 23: Chesterfield The Factory, MO

Aug 26: Waukee Vibrant Music Hall, IA

Aug 27: Omaha Orpheum Theater, NE

Aug 30: Memphis Elvis Presley’s Memphis: Graceland Soundstage, TN

* with Scorpions and Judas Priest

∞ co-headline show with Judas Priest

Tickets are on sale now.