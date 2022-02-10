Tears For Fears release new video for Break The Man

Tears For Fears have released a video for their brand new single Break The Man, which you can watch below. It's the opening track from the duo's upcoming album The Tipping Point, the first new Tears For Fears album for 17 years, which will be released through Concord Records on February 25.
“Break The Man is about a strong woman, and breaking the patriarchy, explains co-writer Curt Smith. "I feel that a lot of the problems we’ve been having as a country and even worldwide to a certain degree has come from male dominance. It’s a song about a woman who is strong enough to break the man. For me, that would be an answer to a lot of the problems in the world – a better male-female balance."
The new video was directed by WeAreMonkeys, with animation by Mihai Wilson and produced by Marcella Moser.
Tears For Fears recently announced tour dates for July 2022. You can see the dates below. The band have previously released videos for No Small Thing and the album's title track.
Buy the latest issue of Prog Magazine.
Tears For Fears 2022 Tour Dates:
Jul 1: Telford QEII Arena Telford
Jul 2: Longleat House Warminster
Ju 5: Waddesdon Manor Aylesbury
Ju 7: Newcatle Utilita Arena Newcastle
Jul 8: Floors Castle Kelso, Scotland
Jul 9: Lytham Festival Lytham St Annes
Jul 12: The Incora County Ground Derby
Jul 14: Leeds Millennium Square
Jul 15: Warwick Castle
Jul 16: Scarborough Open Air Theatre
Jul 19: Chewton Glen New Milton
Jul 20: The Spitfire Ground Canterbury
Jul 22: The 1st Central County Ground Hove
Jul 23: Cardiff Castle
Jul 24: Hatfield House
Jul 26: Powderham Castle Exeter