Tears For Fears release new video for Break The Man

Tears For Fears have released a video for their brand new single Break The Man, which you can watch below. It's the opening track from the duo's upcoming album The Tipping Point, the first new Tears For Fears album for 17 years, which will be released through Concord Records on February 25.

“Break The Man is about a strong woman, and breaking the patriarchy, explains co-writer Curt Smith. "I feel that a lot of the problems we’ve been having as a country and even worldwide to a certain degree has come from male dominance. It’s a song about a woman who is strong enough to break the man. For me, that would be an answer to a lot of the problems in the world – a better male-female balance."

The new video was directed by WeAreMonkeys, with animation by Mihai Wilson and produced by Marcella Moser.

Tears For Fears recently announced tour dates for July 2022. You can see the dates below. The band have previously released videos for No Small Thing and the album's title track.

Tears For Fears 2022 Tour Dates:

Jul 1: Telford QEII Arena Telford

Jul 2: Longleat House Warminster

Ju 5: Waddesdon Manor Aylesbury

Ju 7: Newcatle Utilita Arena Newcastle

Jul 8: Floors Castle Kelso, Scotland

Jul 9: Lytham Festival Lytham St Annes

Jul 12: The Incora County Ground Derby

Jul 14: Leeds Millennium Square

Jul 15: Warwick Castle

Jul 16: Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Jul 19: Chewton Glen New Milton

Jul 20: The Spitfire Ground Canterbury

Jul 22: The 1st Central County Ground Hove

Jul 23: Cardiff Castle

Jul 24: Hatfield House

Jul 26: Powderham Castle Exeter

