Tears For Fears release video for the exuberant No Small Thing

Tears For Fears have released a video for their brand new single One Small Thing, which you can watch below. It's the opening track from the duo's upcoming album The Tipping Point, the first new Tears For Fears album for 17 years, which will be released through Concord Records on February 25.

The song opens like a laid back folk tune, but moves into something far bigger and symphonic as it reaches it's ebullient climax. One of the most expansive and exploratory songs the duo have come up with to date. The video was nspired by the 1982 movie Koyaanisqatsi, and was made using solely found footage showing the conflict between individual freedoms and collective responsibility.

“In early 2020, Curt and I sat down together with just a couple of acoustic guitars," explains Roland Orzabal. "The first time in decades. We needed a meeting of minds, a coming together psychically. We were literally going back to the drawing board looking for some depth, heart and soul with which to complete our album. Curt came up with this simple folk/country riff, a little bit Dylan, a little bit Johnny Cash, and then we were off. It was the complete opposite of what we had been trying to do for many years – searching for the elusive, modern hit single. We felt suddenly unencumbered, free if you like, no longer worrying about the market, about success, but drawing on influences from our childhoods. It was at this point that the whole album started opening up. No Small Thing was the key, the thing that turned a red light green.”

“No Small Thing feels like it could have been a song from a seventies or sixties acoustic folk album with how the track starts," adds Curt Smith. "The fact that we felt confident enough to go from there to the end of the song to where it’s just absolute mayhem speaks to that sense of freedom, and that’s our comfort zone musically.”

Tears For Fears recently announced UK tour dates for 2022.

Pre-order The Tipping Point.