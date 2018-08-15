Tarja shares live Die Alive video from Milan

Tarja Turunen has released a live video of her performance of Die Alive – filmed in Milan in 2016.

The performance features on the recently released live package Act II which launched last month via earMUSIC on 2CD digipak, 3LP, DVD, Blu-ray, limited edition mediabook 2CD/2Blu-ray and on digital formats.

It’s the latest in a series of clips taken from the collection, and follows Love To Hate, Undertaker and Victim Of Ritual.

The live package is split into two separate sets – the first was captured at London’s Metropolis Studios on June 6 last year in front of 20 competition winners from across Europe.

The second set, which includes Die Alive, was recorded on November 29, 2016, at Milan’s Teatro della Luna Allago, and features tracks from all four of Tarja’s solo albums and a cover of Muse track Supremacy.

Tarja said: “Act II is not a live video, it is a live art video and you are free to discuss it very controversially – which is exactly what I want. Turn off the lights, volume up and dive into the show!”

Tarja will tour across Europe throughout October.