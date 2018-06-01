Watch Tarja in video for her soaring live track Love To Hate

Tarja Turunen has released a live version of her track Love To Hate.

The song originally appeared on her 2016 album The Shadow Self, with the footage taken from the former Nightwish vocalist’s upcoming album Act II, which will arrive on July 27 via earMUSIC.

The new package is split into two separate sets – the first, which includes Love To Hate, was filmed at London’s Metropolis Studios on June 6 last year in front of just 20 competition winners from across Europe.

The second set was recorded on November 29, 2016, at Milan’s Teatro della Luna Allago, and features tracks from all four of Tarja’s solo albums, including Innocence, Die Alive, Until My Last Breath and a cover of Muse track Supremacy.

Tarja says: “Act II is not a live video, it is a live art video and you are free to discuss it very controversially – which is exactly what I want.”

Act II will launch on 2CD digipak, 3LP, DVD, Blu-ray, limited edition mediabook 2CD/2Blu-ray and on digital formats and is available for pre-order below.

Tarja will tour across Europe throughout October.

Tarja: Act II DVD & Blu-ray contents

Filmed at London’s Metropolis Studios, June 6, 2016

1. No Bitter End

2. Eagle Eye

3. Sing For Me

4. Love To Hate

5. The Living End

6. Medusa

7. Calling From The Wild

8. Victim Of Ritual

9. Die Alive

10. Innocence

11. Until My Last Breath

12. Too Many

Filmed at Milan’s Teatro della Luna Assago on November 29, 2016

1. Against The Odds

2. No Bitter End

3. 500 Letters

4. Eagle Eye

5. Demons In You

6. Lucid Dreamer

7. Shameless

8. The Living End

9. Calling From The Wild

10. Supremacy

11. Tutankhamen, Ever Dream, The Riddler

12. Slaying the Dreamer

13. Goldfinger

14. Deliverance

Acoustic Set

1. Until Silence

2. The Reign

3. Mystique Voyage

4. House of Wax

5. I Walk Alone

6. Love To Hate

7. Victim of Ritual

8. Undertaker

9. Too Many

10. Innocence

11. Die Alive

12. Until My Last Breath

Bonus Material

Interviews with Tarja and band members

PhotoGallery 1: Through the eyes of the fans

PhotoGallery 2: From stages and streets by Tim Tronckoe