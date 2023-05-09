Tangerine Dream announce two UK shows for November

German electronic pioneers Tangerine Dream have announced two UK live shows for November. They will play London's Palladium on November 8 and Manchester's Free Trade Hall on November 10.
The band have previously announced a heavy touring schedule for 2023 that includes Europe throughout May, North America in September and October and their native Germany in October.
The current iteration of the band features Thorsten Quaeschning as musical director, Hoshiko Yamane and Ulrich Schnauss, and, since 2020, Paul Frick. They released their most recent album, Raum, through Kscope in February 2022.
Tangerine Dream were founded 56 years ago, in 1967, by the late Edgar Froese in Berlin. The group established themselves on the worldwide stage with their groundbreaking 1974 album Phaedra which became a milestone in electronic music history.
You can view the band's tour dates below.
Tangerine Dream 2023 tour dates
May 5: SWI Geneva Electron Festival
May 17: NED Tilburg Popodium
May 18: NED Maastricht Music Foundry
May 19: BEL Leuven Het Depot
May 20: FRA Paris La Gaite Lyric
May 31: NED The Hague Horse
Jun 10: POL Katowice Tauron Nowa Muzyka
Jun 15: ROM Cluj Napoca Casa de Cultura a Studentilor
Sep 08: USA FL Miami Beach Bandshell
Sep 11: USA NC Asheville Orange Peel
Sep 12: USA GA Atlanta Centre Stage
Sep 13: USA TX Dallas Ferris Wheelers
Sep 14: USA TX Austin Empire Garage
Sep 16: USA NM Albuquerque El Rey
Sep 18: USA CA San Diego The Magnolia
Sep 19: USA CA Los Angeles The Vermont
Sep 20: USA CA San Francisco Regency Ballroom
Sep 22: USA OR Portland Revolution Hall
Sep 24: CAN BC Vancouver Rickshaw Theatre
Sep 25: USA WA Seattle The Neptune
Sep 27: USA PA Philadelphia Keswick Theatre
Sep 29: USA DC Washington Lincoln Theatre
Sep 30: USA NY Queens, New York Knockdown Center
Oct 01: CAN PQ Montreal Olympia - Pop Montreal
Oct 03: CAN ON Toronto Opera House
Oct 05: USA IL Chicago Metro
Oct 10: GER Leipzig Gewandhaus, Großer Saal
Oct 12: GER Mainz Rheingoldhalle
Oct 14: GER Bielefeld Lokschuppen
Oct 16: GER Hannover Theater am Aegi
Oct 17: GER Bremen Metropol Theater
Oct 18: GER Belrin Admiralspalast
Oct 20: GER Karlsruhe Tollhaus
Oct 21: GER Neunkirchen/Saar Neue Gebläsehalle
Oct 22: GER Osnabrück Osnabrückhalle, Europa Saal
Oct 24: GER Essen Lichtburg
Oct 25: GER Stuttgart Theaterhaus am Pragsattel
Oct 26: GER Hamburg Laeiszhalle, Großer Saal, Hamburg
Oct 28: GER München Isarphilharmonie
Nov 8: UK London Palladium
Nov 10: UK Manchester Free Trade Hall
Tickets for the UK shows will go on-sale on Friday May 12 at 10am.
