Tangerine Dream announce two UK shows for November

German electronic pioneers Tangerine Dream have announced two UK live shows for November. They will play London's Palladium on November 8 and Manchester's Free Trade Hall on November 10.

The band have previously announced a heavy touring schedule for 2023 that includes Europe throughout May, North America in September and October and their native Germany in October.

The current iteration of the band features Thorsten Quaeschning as musical director, Hoshiko Yamane and Ulrich Schnauss, and, since 2020, Paul Frick. They released their most recent album, Raum, through Kscope in February 2022.

Tangerine Dream were founded 56 years ago, in 1967, by the late Edgar Froese in Berlin. The group established themselves on the worldwide stage with their groundbreaking 1974 album Phaedra which became a milestone in electronic music history.

You can view the band's tour dates below.

May 5: SWI Geneva Electron Festival

May 17: NED Tilburg Popodium

May 18: NED Maastricht Music Foundry

May 19: BEL Leuven Het Depot

May 20: FRA Paris La Gaite Lyric

May 31: NED The Hague Horse

Jun 10: POL Katowice Tauron Nowa Muzyka

Jun 15: ROM Cluj Napoca Casa de Cultura a Studentilor

Sep 08: USA FL Miami Beach Bandshell

Sep 11: USA NC Asheville Orange Peel

Sep 12: USA GA Atlanta Centre Stage

Sep 13: USA TX Dallas Ferris Wheelers

Sep 14: USA TX Austin Empire Garage

Sep 16: USA NM Albuquerque El Rey

Sep 18: USA CA San Diego The Magnolia

Sep 19: USA CA Los Angeles The Vermont

Sep 20: USA CA San Francisco Regency Ballroom

Sep 22: USA OR Portland Revolution Hall

Sep 24: CAN BC Vancouver Rickshaw Theatre

Sep 25: USA WA Seattle The Neptune

Sep 27: USA PA Philadelphia Keswick Theatre

Sep 29: USA DC Washington Lincoln Theatre

Sep 30: USA NY Queens, New York Knockdown Center

Oct 01: CAN PQ Montreal Olympia - Pop Montreal

Oct 03: CAN ON Toronto Opera House

Oct 05: USA IL Chicago Metro

Oct 10: GER Leipzig Gewandhaus, Großer Saal

Oct 12: GER Mainz Rheingoldhalle

Oct 14: GER Bielefeld Lokschuppen

Oct 16: GER Hannover Theater am Aegi

Oct 17: GER Bremen Metropol Theater

Oct 18: GER Belrin Admiralspalast

Oct 20: GER Karlsruhe Tollhaus

Oct 21: GER Neunkirchen/Saar Neue Gebläsehalle

Oct 22: GER Osnabrück Osnabrückhalle, Europa Saal

Oct 24: GER Essen Lichtburg

Oct 25: GER Stuttgart Theaterhaus am Pragsattel

Oct 26: GER Hamburg Laeiszhalle, Großer Saal, Hamburg

Oct 28: GER München Isarphilharmonie

Nov 8: UK London Palladium

Nov 10: UK Manchester Free Trade Hall

Tickets for the UK shows will go on-sale on Friday May 12 at 10am.

