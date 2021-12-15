Tangerine Dream announce new album and UK tour

German electronic prog pioneers Tangerine Dream have announced that they will release their brand new studio album Raum through Kscope on February 25. At the same time the band have announced a run of UK tour dates for March.
The seven-track Raum, which opens with the 17-minute In 256 Zeichen, is the second studio album that current Tangerine Dream line-up of Thorsten Quaeschning, Hoshiko Yamane and Paul Frick have recorded since the passing of the founder Edgar Froese in 2015.
"With deep respect for the sound of the previous five decades, this record continues in the ever-evolving pathway of Tangerine Dream," the band say.
Tangerine Dream have previously released a video for Raum.
Raum will be available as a CD, gatefold double LP and digitally.
From Virgin to the Quantum Years 2022 tour dates:
Mar 2, Belfast Limelight 1
Mar 3, Dublin Liberty Hall
Mar 5, Manchester RNCM Theatre
Mar 6, Edinburgh Assembly Rooms
Mar 7, Glasgow Saint Luke’s
Mar 9, Newcastle Upon Tyne Riverside Newcastle
Mar 10, Liverpool Grand Central
Mar 11, Coventry Coventry Cathedral
Mar 12, Cambridge Corn Exchange
Mar 13, Birmingham Town Hall
Mar 15, Leeds Brudenell Social Club
Mar 16, Bristol Trinity Centre
Mar 17, Exeter Phoenix
Mar 18, London Roundhouse
Mar 19, Great Yarmouth HRH Prog XII
Mar 21, Southampton Engine Rooms
Mar 23, Brighton Chalk
Mar 25, Amsterdam Q-Factory
Aug 19, Neuberinhaus Reichenbach Artrock Festival X