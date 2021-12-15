Tangerine Dream announce new album and UK tour

German electronic prog pioneers Tangerine Dream have announced that they will release their brand new studio album Raum through Kscope on February 25. At the same time the band have announced a run of UK tour dates for March.

The seven-track Raum, which opens with the 17-minute In 256 Zeichen, is the second studio album that current Tangerine Dream line-up of Thorsten Quaeschning, Hoshiko Yamane and Paul Frick have recorded since the passing of the founder Edgar Froese in 2015.

"With deep respect for the sound of the previous five decades, this record continues in the ever-evolving pathway of Tangerine Dream," the band say.

Tangerine Dream have previously released a video for Raum.

Raum will be available as a CD, gatefold double LP and digitally.

Pre-order Raum.

From Virgin to the Quantum Years 2022 tour dates:

Mar 2, Belfast Limelight 1

Mar 3, Dublin Liberty Hall

Mar 5, Manchester RNCM Theatre

Mar 6, Edinburgh Assembly Rooms

Mar 7, Glasgow Saint Luke’s

Mar 9, Newcastle Upon Tyne Riverside Newcastle

Mar 10, Liverpool Grand Central

Mar 11, Coventry Coventry Cathedral

Mar 12, Cambridge Corn Exchange

Mar 13, Birmingham Town Hall

Mar 15, Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Mar 16, Bristol Trinity Centre

Mar 17, Exeter Phoenix

Mar 18, London Roundhouse

Mar 19, Great Yarmouth HRH Prog XII

Mar 21, Southampton Engine Rooms

Mar 23, Brighton Chalk

Mar 25, Amsterdam Q-Factory

Aug 19, Neuberinhaus Reichenbach Artrock Festival X