Tame Impala announce 2016 UK shows

Tame Impala have announced two UK dates for February 2016.

Kevin Parker and co are currently on tour in the UK – and they’ll return to the country early next year for gigs at the Manchester Arena on February 11 and London’s Alexandria Palace the following night.

The dates are to support current album Currents, which Prog declared a “triumph.”

Tickets for the Manchester show go on sale tomorrow (September 11) at 9am GMT via Eventim, while tickets for the London show will be available at the same time via other outlets.

Tame Impala have released the tracks Let It Happen and ‘Cause I’m A Man from their third album.

They continue the latest leg of their tour at the Isle Of Wight Bestival tomorrow.