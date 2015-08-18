Tame Impala issue Let It Happen video

Tame Impala have issued a video for their track Let It Happen.

It’s the latest release from Kevin Parker and co’s third album Currents. They previously launched a puppet promo for the song ’Cause I’m A Man.

Parker recently said he hoped the record would position him in a different musical direction, despite the misgivings of some of the group’s fans.

He said: “I think I wanted to make songs that I’d always wanted to do, but I’d always shut out, because I thought those influences were not fitting the realm of psych rock.

“But the more I explore, the more I realise that those boundaries are meant to be broken.”

Currents is out now and the band continue their European tour later this week.