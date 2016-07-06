System Of A Down's Serj Tankian to perform symphony show

System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian will perform a symphony concert at California State University, Northridge, on November 10.

The singer-songwriter and political activist will perform his Elect The Dead and Orca symphonies for the first time in the US, alongside the CSUN Symphony Orchestra. A teaser can be viewed below.

Tankian recently composed the score for independent film The Last Inhabitant, due out next year, and released the soundtrack for 1915 – which commemorated the centennial anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

He said of his work on 1915: “The first thing I wanted to do was get a sense of what’s the sound you’re looking for, what are the emotions you’re trying to portray, what’s the story you’re trying to tell? Once I got that down and we agreed on the instrumental elements, then I was able to explore in detail that world.

“It was orchestral, but it was heavily piano-based in this case. I also had a lot of moody kind of weird music in there. It’s haunting, dark, beautiful – the film and the accompanying music, I think.”

Tickets for the symphony show can be purchased via the Valley Performing Arts Center Website.

