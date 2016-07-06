Trending

System Of A Down's Serj Tankian to perform symphony show

By News  

System Of A Down singer Serj Tankian will perform with an orchestra in the US in November

Serj Tankian
Serj Tankian
(Image: © Getty)

System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian will perform a symphony concert at California State University, Northridge, on November 10.

The singer-songwriter and political activist will perform his Elect The Dead and Orca symphonies for the first time in the US, alongside the CSUN Symphony Orchestra. A teaser can be viewed below.

Tankian recently composed the score for independent film The Last Inhabitant, due out next year, and released the soundtrack for 1915which commemorated the centennial anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

He said of his work on 1915: “The first thing I wanted to do was get a sense of what’s the sound you’re looking for, what are the emotions you’re trying to portray, what’s the story you’re trying to tell? Once I got that down and we agreed on the instrumental elements, then I was able to explore in detail that world.

“It was orchestral, but it was heavily piano-based in this case. I also had a lot of moody kind of weird music in there. It’s haunting, dark, beautiful – the film and the accompanying music, I think.”

Tickets for the symphony show can be purchased via the Valley Performing Arts Center Website.

