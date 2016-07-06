Blink-182 producer forced them to write song about Tom DeLonge

Blink-182 producer John Feldmann has told how he forced the band into writing a song about former member Tom DeLonge – even though they didn’t want to.

The result is San Diego, which appears on California, their first album with Matt Skiba in DeLonge’s place.

Feldmann tells Fuse: “It was a song that Mark Hoppus didn’t want to write. I brought up the idea that you have to write about shit you don’t want to write about.

“There’s clearly a lot of feelings involved with having a best friend who’s not in your band any more – having a best friend with all that stuff that went down.”

On the surface, San Diego discusses Blink’s history in their home town, a place that Feldmann says “nobody gave a fuck about” until the band found fame.

He adds: “The song acts as a bittersweet homage – a goodbye to this city that none of us live in any more, but owe so much to, while acknowledging the interpersonal relationships within the band.”

