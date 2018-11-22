System Of A Down in the dog house in latest Sock Puppet Parody video

They've given their unique take on tracks by artists including Slayer, Rage Against The Machine, Drowning Pool and Immortal in the past… but the Sock Puppet Parody team may well be in the dog house after releasing their latest video.

They’ve covered System Of A Down classic Chop Suey – changing the lyrics to suit dog lovers everywhere, complete with a kennel-full of cute puppies moshing around.

And with no new material forthcoming from the System Of A Down camp, the wail of “when puppies and socks collide” might well be the best chance SOAD fans get to hearing something a little different.

The litter of dogs used in the shoot are from the East Lake Pet Orphanage in Dallas, and you can find out more about them here.

Turn up the volume!