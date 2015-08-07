Drowning Pool in sock puppet spoof

Drowning Pool are the latest band to have their work spoofed by YouTube channel Sock Puppet Parody.

They’ve taken the group’s 2001 single Bodies and reworked it as Let The Laundry Hit The Floor. It features alternative lyrics which describe the fate of dirty socks escaping from a washing basket.

The band, who said they were planning a studio return this year to record the follow-up to 2013’s Resilience, saw the funny side of the video and posted a link to it on their Facebook page.

Slayer, Rage Against The Machine and Immortal have all been sent up by the channel in the past.