"Like Gogol Bordello getting pegged by Killing Joke." Missed out on seeing Fat Dog at Glastonbury? Then you messed up

There was an absolutely huge crowd gathered at the Woodsies stage on Friday afternoon. They were there to see the hotly tipped, but ultimately incredibly bland, Myles Smith. Most of them leave before the arrival of south London dance-rock collective Fat Dog, proof that quality doesn’t always equal success, and that there’s no justice in this world.

After the release of their superb 2024 debut album Woof, The Dog have returned to Glastonbury to play their biggest set at the festival thus far. And while it might not be as packed as it was half an hour ago, the atmosphere from those here is buzzing and the band do not disappoint.

It's on from the second frontman Joe Love struts on, resplendent in a full white suit and cowboy hat, and screeches “WOODSIES!” Fat Dog provide the perfect soundtrack for Glastonbury kicking off. Just two songs in and Love is over the barrier, in the crowd, and retching into peoples faces as his band pummel through their post-punk meets acid house bangers. All the Same is an explosion of propulsive synth beats, throbbing bass and Love preacher man screams, King of the Slugs is industrial metal put through an indie filter and the many moments of folk punk experimentation make the band sound like Gogol Bordello getting pegged by Killing Joke.

By the time we get to the end, Love is back in the crowd, a breakdancer is throwing impressive shapes all over the stage, and the entirety of the Woodsies tent is waving its arms in unison.

Wandered off after watching the latest flavour of the month? Your loss, Fat Dog may not have had the same strength in numbers, but they absolutely killed it.